Vitafoods Asia Announces Strategic Move to Kuala Lumpur for 2027 Edition

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Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 4: Vitafoods Asia, the region's premier event for nutraceutical ingredients, finished products, and contract manufacturing services, today announced that its 2027 edition will take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur from 21 to 23 September 2027. With strategic collaboration from Malaysia's government agencies such as MATRADE (Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation), this marks an exciting new chapter for the region's leading nutraceutical event.

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The event will significantly expand its footprint, occupying 8 halls at MITEC with a gross exhibition space covering 35,000 square metres, providing enhanced opportunities for exhibitors and trade visitors to connect, innovate, and conduct business across the nutraceutical value chain.

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"Kuala Lumpur represents the future of nutraceutical innovation in Southeast Asia," said Rose Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director - ASEAN at Informa Markets. "With Malaysia's market projected to reach nearly USD 1 billion by 2030 and its position as a regional manufacturing hub, this move enables Vitafoods Asia to unlock unprecedented opportunities for our global community of ingredient suppliers, manufacturers, and brands. The combination of MITEC's world-class facilities, Malaysia's competitive advantages, and Kuala Lumpur's accessibility makes this the ideal location to drive the next phase of growth for our industry."

Strategic Move to Capture Growing Regional Opportunities

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The decision to relocate its 2027 edition of Vitafoods Asia to Kuala Lumpur reflects the organiser's commitment to leveraging the growing opportunities that Malaysia has to offer. As an established MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination, Kuala Lumpur provides exceptional advantages for the international nutraceutical community, including ease of travel from across the region for trade visitors and exhibitors, an extensive range of hotel and entertainment options at competitive costs, and a uniquely Asian experience that combines modern infrastructure with rich cultural heritage.

Malaysia: A Thriving Hub for Nutraceutical Innovation and Growth

Malaysia's nutraceutical and dietary supplements market presents compelling opportunities for international companies across the entire value chain. The market, valued at USD 600 million in 2022, is projected to reach USD 1 to 1.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%, driven by rising health consciousness and a shift towards preventive healthcare among consumers.

For ingredient suppliers, Malaysia offers unique opportunities through its diverse natural flora for innovative raw materials, strong demand for high-quality imported ingredients, and a rapidly growing halal-certified ingredients market aligned with the country's Muslim population. The market shows particular strength in functional ingredients, with rising demand for immunity boosters, age-related health products, organic formulations, and plant-based supplements.

Finished product companies will find a receptive market characterised by health-conscious consumers, rapid e-commerce expansion, and demographic trends including an ageing population creating sustained demand for specialised health products.

Malaysia's contract manufacturing sector offers significant competitive advantages, including well-developed infrastructure with a skilled workforce, cost advantages compared to developed nations while maintaining high manufacturing standards, and established manufacturers offering comprehensive services. These facilities are equipped to meet international regulatory standards, including USFDA, TGA, MEDSAFE, and EU guidelines, providing full-service capabilities from product development through manufacturing and packaging.

Enhanced Value - Concurrently held with Food & Hospitality Malaysia 2027

Vitafoods Asia 2027 will take place concurrently with Food & Hospitality Malaysia, which will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 21 to 24 September 2027, creating unique cross-sector opportunities for attendees. This strategic move reflects the growing convergence between nutraceuticals and functional foods, enabling visitors to explore both events and connect with partners across the health, nutrition, and food innovation spectrum. The combined audience provides exhibitors with access to food and beverage manufacturers seeking nutraceutical ingredients, as well as hospitality professionals incorporating wellness offerings, delivering enhanced networking opportunities and greater return on investment for all participants.

Registration and further details for Vitafoods Asia 2027 will be announced in the coming months.

About Vitafoods Asia

Vitafoods Asia is the leading nutraceutical event in Asia, bringing together industry professionals from across the globe to explore the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities in the nutraceutical and functional food sectors. For more information, visit www.vitafoodsasia.com

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Informa Markets

Gautam Jatwani

Senior Marketing Manager

Gautam.jatwani@informa.com

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