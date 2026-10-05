VITS Jetty Daman: Strengthening VITS’ Presence in India’s Growing Coastal Hospitality Market

India’s hospitality sector is entering a phase of sustained expansion, supported by rising domestic travel, business activity, weddings, MICE and growing interest in destinations beyond traditional metropolitan centres. As Indian travellers increasingly explore leisure, pilgrimage and regional destinations, hotel companies are expanding across a wider geographical and demand landscape.

Against this backdrop, VITS Hotels & Resorts is strengthening its presence in Daman with the upcoming VITS Jetty Daman, its second property in the destination. The new hotel will complement the existing VITS Daman Devka Beach and further establish the brand in a market combining leisure tourism, business travel, family holidays and social gatherings. VITS currently describes its network as 20+ hotels, 20 locations and 900+ rooms, while Daman Jetty features among its upcoming locations.

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VITS Jetty Daman: A New Hospitality Address in Nani Daman

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Located in Nani Daman, near Jetty Garden, VITS Jetty Daman is being developed as a contemporary mid-segment hotel designed for a diverse mix of travellers. Its positioning is aimed at business travellers seeking convenient accommodation, families looking for comfortable stays, leisure visitors exploring Daman, and guests attending social functions and events.

The property will feature 77 rooms, comprising 17 Deluxe rooms, 52 Super Deluxe rooms, 4 Executive rooms and 4 Suites. The room mix accommodates different traveller requirements comfortably.

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The rooms are planned to offer high-speed Wi-Fi, LED televisions, satellite TV, air conditioning, complimentary in-room tea and coffee facilities, 24-hour hot and cold water and in-room dining. These amenities are designed to provide the conveniences expected from a modern hotel while maintaining the accessibility and practicality associated with the mid-segment category.

The hotel’s location is another important part of its proposition. Situated close to Jetty Garden, the property offers convenient access to several established attractions. Devka Beach and Moti Daman Fort are approximately 500 metres away, while Jampore Beach is around four kilometres from the property. This proximity allows guests to explore Daman’s beaches, heritage landmarks and local attractions while enjoying a convenient base for business and social travel.

Food and Beverage at the Centre of the Experience

Food and beverage will form an important part of the VITS Jetty Daman experience. The property is planned to offer multiple dining and entertainment concepts, creating options for staying guests, local residents and visitors.

Alongside the restaurant, the property will feature Beyond Bar and a rooftop restaurant, providing additional dining and social spaces. The rooftop concept is designed to complement Daman’s destination appeal, offering an environment where dining and leisure come together.

A buffet breakfast will also form part of the hotel’s food and beverage offering, supporting guests who prefer convenient dining within the property. Together, these facilities position the hotel as a place for dining, socialising, celebrations and business interactions.

Catering to Multiple Travel Segments

One of the key features of VITS Jetty Daman is its ability to address multiple demand segments within a single property.

For leisure travellers and families, proximity to beaches and attractions creates an opportunity to combine accommodation with destination exploration. Daman’s coastal environment, Portuguese-influenced heritage and established tourist attractions make it suited to short breaks, family holidays and weekend travel.

The property is also positioned to cater to social gatherings and celebrations, supported by its multiple food and beverage offerings. This allows the hotel to participate in demand for venues combining accommodation with dining and social experiences.

Strengthening VITS’ Presence in Daman

VITS Jetty Daman represents an expansion of the group’s existing presence in the destination. With the new property complementing VITS Daman Devka Beach, VITS will have a broader offering in Daman across different guest requirements. The existing Daman property offers accommodation, cottages, a swimming pool, restaurant, bar and event facilities.

The two-property presence reflects an approach of building deeper market participation in destinations where multiple segments of demand exist.

Part of a Growing Pan-India Network

The development of VITS Jetty Daman forms part of the group’s broader expansion across India. Guided by the philosophy “Smart Stays for Smart Travellers,” VITS focuses on combining contemporary accommodation, practical amenities, hospitality and food and beverage experiences across its network.

Across its Pan-India portfolio, the 20-property network includes VITS Select Nashik, VITS Select Jayshin Igatpuri, VITS Select Kailasha Garden Ayodhya, VITS Shalimar Hotel Ankleshwar, VITS ExcellenSea Dapoli, VITS Devbhumi Dwarka, VITS Bharat Nanded, VITS Kamats Silvassa, Purple Beds by VITS, VITS Sharanam Hotel Thane, VITS Purple Beds Aurangabad, VITS Daman Devka Beach, VITS Jamnagar, VITS Select Rajkot, VITS Select Casuarina Diveagar, VITS Satyajeet Karad, VITS Lonavala, VITS Select Diamond Resort Sasan Gir and VITS Select Kharadi Pune, and our upcoming is Pandharpur – Maharashtra.

Expanding with the Changing Indian Traveller

For VITS, the strategy is not limited to expanding the number of properties. The focus is also on creating hotels that bring together accommodation, food and beverage, leisure and event-led hospitality under one roof.

VITS Jetty Daman embodies this approach through its 77-room accommodation offering, multiple dining concepts and strategic location close to Daman’s beaches and heritage attractions. Its development as the group’s second property in Daman further strengthens the brand’s presence in the destination.

Alongside the Daman development, VITS Select Kailasha Garden, Ayodhya represents another milestone, extending the group’s footprint into North India. The property offers accommodation, a pure vegetarian multi-cuisine restaurant, a wedding lawn, free Wi-Fi and other guest facilities.

As the Indian hospitality industry continues to benefit from domestic travel and evolving consumer preferences, VITS Jetty Daman represents another step in the group’s expanding network. From coastal destinations such as Daman and Dapoli to leisure markets, business centres and pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya and Dwarka, VITS continues to build a portfolio aligned with diverse travel needs.

With VITS Jetty Daman, the group adds another contemporary hospitality address to its growing portfolio, bringing together accommodation, and dining and destination experiences while staying true to its philosophy: “Smart Stays for Smart Travellers.”

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