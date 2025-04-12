DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Vivanta Stays Trusted Reviews, Luxury Villas &amp; Why It's the Most Legit Rental Brand in India

Vivanta Stays Trusted Reviews, Luxury Villas & Why It's the Most Legit Rental Brand in India

New Delhi [India], April 12: If you've been searching for Vivanta Stays online and wondering whether it's trusted, legit, or worth booking with -- you're not alone. With thousands of guests and a growing reputation across India, Vivanta Stays is fast becoming one of the most reliable names in luxury villa rentals.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:51 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 12: If you've been searching for Vivanta Stays online and wondering whether it's trusted, legit, or worth booking with -- you're not alone. With thousands of guests and a growing reputation across India, Vivanta Stays is fast becoming one of the most reliable names in luxury villa rentals.

The brand has built a strong foundation on authenticity, verified listings, and consistently positive guest reviews. Whether you're planning a family getaway, a celebration, or a corporate offsite, Vivanta Stays offers a wide range of handpicked luxury villas across destinations like Alibaug, Igatpuri, Pawna, and Lonavala.

Advertisement

Recognized by Incredible India, supported by Bajaj Auto, and consistently reviewed as legit and dependable, Vivanta Stays brings not just comfort, but peace of mind -- something rare in the unregulated villa rental space.

Advertisement

With hundreds of 5-star reviews from real guests, exceptional customer service, and an in-house concierge team, Vivanta Stays has redefined what it means to book a trusted luxury villa in India.

So if you're Googling "Is Vivanta Stays legit?" -- the answer from thousands of happy guests is a resounding yes.

For more information, please visit: https://vivantastays.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper