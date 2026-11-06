Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen &amp; Ashish Vidyarthi Unveil ‘Mr. &amp; Mrs. Grey’ Poster; Film Releases December 11

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen & Ashish Vidyarthi Unveil ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’ Poster; Film Releases December 11

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: The makers of Mr. & Mrs. Grey have unveiled the intriguing first poster of the film, offering a glimpse into a dark and mysterious world. Featuring Vivek Anand Oberoi and Nithya Menen, the poster sets the tone for an intense cinematic experience, with contrasting red and monochrome visuals creating an atmosphere of intrigue and suspense.

Produced under the banner of Waveband Production, the film features Vivek Anand Oberoi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, alongside Shreya Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. The striking poster brings the two lead actors into focus through a split-face visual, hinting at contrasting perspectives and an intriguing narrative while keeping the film’s storyline under wraps.

Sharing his perspective on the film, the director said, “Chahat wants to be Manav’s entire world. Manav enjoys the attention of a world beyond her. For me, that tension is the heart of Mr. & Mrs. Grey.

Advertisement

I wanted to explore a marriage where one person’s need to possess collides with the other’s need to be desired. Chahat’s love becomes obsessive, while Manav’s charm and wandering attention feed her insecurities. Neither fully understands how far their choices can push the other.

We see the film as a bold, emotionally charged drama-thriller. What makes it compelling is that the feelings are familiar—attraction, jealousy, the fear of losing someone—but where those feelings take these characters is unsettling.

I want audiences to feel their chemistry before they feel the danger. To take sides, question themselves, and leave the theatre arguing about the moment this marriage crossed a line.”

Advertisement

The film is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, and directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

With its compelling first-look artwork, intriguing premise, and an ensemble cast, Mr. & Mrs. Grey is set to arrive in cinemas on December 11.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts