Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur & Trustee Lalit Tekchandani Introduce Civil Services Support Initiative

New Delhi [India], September 26: At the meeting of the Board of Trustees of Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, held today, a significant new initiative for community upliftment was proposed.

Shri DR Lalit Tekchandani, Trustee, proposed that on the lines of the successful model of JEETO, VES should create a dedicated support system to encourage and mentor students from our community aspiring to join the Indian Civil Services – IAS, IPS & IRS.

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To give this vision a concrete start, Shri Lalit Tekchandani announced an initial seva contribution of Rs. 5,00,000/- (Rupees Five Lakhs only) towards this project.

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The objective of the project is to support underprivileged boys and girls from the community from across India who have the talent and aspiration to pursue Civil Services but need guidance, coaching support and financial assistance.

The proposal was warmly appreciated and supported by Chairman Shri Rajesh Gyani, and Trustees Shri Bansi Wadhwa, Shri Dr Lulla and all other present trustees.

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The Trust will now work out the detailed modalities, including selection criteria, mentoring and coaching partnerships, to launch the project at the earliest.

This initiative reaffirms VES’s commitment to education and support for Sindhi aspirants.

Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai: This initiative shall start from 22 nd February, on the birth anniversary of the founder, late Shri Hashu ji Advani, who was an RSS pracharak.

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