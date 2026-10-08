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Home / Business / Vivekananda Kondapalli Expands Film Slate With U.S., European and Indian Collaborations

Vivekananda Kondapalli Expands Film Slate With U.S., European and Indian Collaborations

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ANI
Updated At : 02:56 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Filmmaker Vivekananda Kondapalli is expanding his upcoming slate of feature films, with Old Roads Productions moving forward with multiple projects involving collaborators across the United States, France and India.

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The development comes as the producers of Kondapalli’s psychological thriller The Last Vigil continue discussions with a major streaming platform regarding the film’s release, with plans to bring the feature to wider audiences around the world by the end of 2026.

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The film has also built a significant online audience since the release of its trailer, which has generated around 5.5 million views on YouTube.

Two New Features in Development

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Old Roads Productions also has two additional feature films in its pipeline—Road to Dawn and The Pit Stop—with preparations underway to move the projects toward pre-production by the end of 2026.

Road to Dawn is a family crime and road thriller following a working-class family caught in a dangerous nightlong pursuit, gradually revealing a darker story of revenge, survival and the lengths one man will go to protect his family. Road To Dawn – Synopsis

The Pit Stop is a supernatural horror thriller about a hitman transported to a mysterious island between life and death, where vengeful spirits force him to confront his violent past and determine his ultimate fate.

The two films are being developed in collaboration with independent producers from the United States and France.

Kondapalli says the international nature of the partnerships is an important part of how he sees his filmmaking evolving.

“I want to tell stories that can travel beyond where they are made. Working with independent producers and creative partners across the United States, Europe and India gives us an opportunity to bring different perspectives and filmmaking cultures together while keeping the stories personal and distinctive,” Kondapalli said.

U.S.–India Collaboration Planned for 2027

Kondapalli is also preparing another feature project through Old Roads Productions—an apocalyptic thriller planned for production in mid-2027 in collaboration with Indian production company Kumbhasthali Pictures.

The project will bring together production partners in the United States and India, further extending Kondapalli’s work across the two film industries.

The production team is keeping details of the project under wraps for now, with the cast, production schedule and additional details expected to be formally announced in January 2027.

With The Last Vigil moving toward the next stage of its release journey and three additional feature projects taking shape, Kondapalli’s upcoming work reflects an increasingly international approach to independent filmmaking, connecting production relationships across the United States, Europe and India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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