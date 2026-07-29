Vivid Electromech Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary to Strengthen Leadership

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Vivid Electromech Limited (NSE: VIVIDEL), a leading player in the power supply, traction, and electro-mechanical systems space, is pleased to announce that pursuant to the announcement made following the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 27 July 2026, the Company has undertaken a structured succession and leadership-strengthening exercise across its finance, compliance and corporate governance functions.

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As communicated in the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27 July 2026, the Company has already onboarded Mr. Varun Mishra and Mr. Pranjul Gupta, who are presently working closely with the existing finance, secretarial and compliance teams. This transition period has been deliberately planned to facilitate comprehensive knowledge transfer, ensure continuity of operations and enable both executives to gain an in-depth understanding of the Company's business, systems, internal controls and governance framework before formally assuming their respective statutory responsibilities.

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Key Appointment Details:

- Mr. Varun Mishra - Appointed as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 26, 2026

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- Mr. Pranjul Gupta - Appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from August 21, 2026

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer:

As part of the Company's initiative to strengthen its finance leadership in line with its expanding scale of operations and future growth plans, Mr. Varun Mishra has already joined the Company and is presently working alongside the existing finance leadership and management team.

Following the resignation of Mr. Pramod Gulabrao Beloshe from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective from the close of business hours on 25 August 2026, Mr. Varun Mishra will formally assume the position of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 26 August 2026.

Mr. Mishra brings over 15 years of experience across banking, treasury management, fundraising, investor relations, financial planning and analysis, strategic finance, taxation, corporate governance and business strategy. His appointment is expected to enhance the Company's financial planning capabilities, capital allocation framework, banking and treasury relationships, investor engagement and readiness for its next stage of expansion.

Mr. Pramod Gulabrao Beloshe will continue to remain associated with the Company in the finance function and will support the transition, financial operations, budgeting, reporting, internal controls and other key operational matters. His continued association will preserve institutional knowledge and provide continuity to the finance team.

Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer:

Mr. Pranjul Gupta has already joined Vivid Electromech Limited and actively overseeing regulatory, secretarial and stock exchange-related compliance matters and working closely with the existing Company Secretary and senior management.

Following the resignation of Ms. Chaitali Shah due to pre-occupation, effective from the close of business hours on 20 August 2026, Mr. Pranjul Gupta will formally assume the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 21 August 2026.

Mr. Pranjul Gupta is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and possesses experience in corporate laws, SEBI regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, stock exchange compliances, Board and Committee processes, corporate governance, restructuring and statutory matters.

His prior onboarding and active involvement in the Company's compliance functions ensure a seamless transition without any interruption in the Company's secretarial, regulatory or stock exchange compliance responsibilities. His appointment is expected to further strengthen the Company's governance, disclosure and compliance framework as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

A Planned and Seamless Leadership Transition

The Company would like to emphasise that these appointments form part of a planned succession and management-strengthening process. Both incoming executives have been onboarded before formally assuming their statutory positions, allowing for an orderly handover and ensuring that there is no leadership or operational gap in either the finance or compliance functions.

The Board believes that the combination of continuity from the existing leadership team and the addition of experienced professionals will:

- strengthen financial and strategic planning;

- enhance investor relations and capital-market communication;

- reinforce regulatory and stock exchange compliance;

- improve governance, disclosure and internal-control processes; and

- support the Company's expansion and long-term growth objectives.

The appointments demonstrate the Company's commitment to building a stronger and more institutionalised management structure while maintaining continuity across its critical finance, secretarial and compliance functions.

About Vivid Electromech Limited

Vivid Electromech Limited (NSE - VIVIDEL) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) electrical panels and automation systems, specializing in engineering, designing, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and commissioning of advanced electrical distribution and automation solutions. The Company serves a diverse range of high-growth sectors, including Data Centres, Industrial Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Metro & Rail, Infrastructure, and Utilities, supported by robust engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure, and stringent quality standards. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes PCC Panels, MCC Panels, Skids Solutions, Intelligent MCC Panels, DG Synchronizing Panels, VFD Panels, APFC Panels, PLC Automation Systems, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), 11kV/33kV VCB Panels, RMU Panels, Control & Relay Panels (CRP), MV APFC Panels, and Vacuum Contactor Panels. Vivid Electromech partners with leading global OEMs such as ABB, Siemens, Hitachi, and Lauritz Knudsen to deliver reliable, customized, and high-performance electrical solutions for mission-critical applications. Established in 1990, the Company currently operates two manufacturing facilities in Navi Mumbai and Pune, with a state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility at Ambernath expected to commence commercial operations by the end of August 2026.

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