Vivid Electromech Limited Secures Orders Worth Rs 52.81 Cr Across Solar & Wastewater Projects

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Vivid Electromech Limited (NSE: VIVIDEL), a leading player in the power supply, traction, and electro-mechanical systems space, has announced that the Company has received a Letter of Intent and purchase orders aggregating to ₹52.81 Cr, excluding taxes from three entities covering solar cell manufacturing, solar park and wastewater management projects.

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Order Details

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Total Order Value: ₹52.81 Cr (excluding taxes) across the three orders.

1. Cosmic PV Power Limited - Solar Cell Manufacturing

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- Scope: Supply of LT Panels and HT Panels for its upcoming Solar Cell Manufacturing Plant

- Execution Timeline: 4-9 months from the date of LOA issuance

2. Bondada Engineering Limited - Solar Park

- Scope: Supply of 33kV Outdoor Metal-Clad Switchgear Panels (2In/1Out and 3In/1Out) and 33kV Outdoor Metal-Clad Switchgear ICOG Panels for a Solar Park

- Execution Timeline: 4 months

3. DRN Infrastructure Private Limited - Wastewater Management

- Scope: Supply of 183 panels, comprising LT, HT, VFD, AHF, APFC, NGGR and LPBS Panels for a Wastewater Management System

- Execution Timeline: 10-12 weeks from manufacturing clearance of all 183 panels

These orders reinforce the Company's ability to deliver specialized electrical solutions across solar manufacturing, renewable energy, and wastewater infrastructure. With rising investments across these sectors, the wins strengthen the company's order pipeline and enhance its positioning to capture emerging opportunities in these high-growth markets.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Sameer Vishwanath Attavar, Managing Director, Vivid Electromech Limited said, "We are pleased to secure these new orders across solar cell manufacturing, solar park and wastewater management projects. These orders reflect the trust our customers place in our technical capabilities, product quality and execution strengths across a diverse range of electrical infrastructure requirements.

The scope of these projects, including the supply of LT and HT Panels, 33kV Outdoor Metal-Clad Switchgear, demonstrates our ability to cater to specialized electrical requirements across multiple high-growth infrastructure segments. We remain focused on delivering these projects within the committed execution timelines while maintaining the highest standards of quality, reliability and customer service.

We remain committed to disciplined execution, timely delivery and maintaining strong relationships with our customers as we continue to build a sustainable and diversified business."

About Vivid Electromech Limited

Vivid Electromech Limited (NSE - VIVIDEL) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) electrical panels and automation systems, specializing in engineering, designing, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and commissioning of advanced electrical distribution and automation solutions. The Company serves a diverse range of high-growth sectors, including Data Centres, Industrial Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Metro & Rail, Infrastructure, and Utilities, supported by robust engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure, and stringent quality standards. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes PCC Panels, MCC Panels, Skids Solutions, Intelligent MCC Panels, DG Synchronizing Panels, VFD Panels, APFC Panels, PLC Automation Systems, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), 11kV/33kV VCB Panels, RMU Panels, Control & Relay Panels (CRP), MV APFC Panels, and Vacuum Contactor Panels. Vivid Electromech partners with leading global OEMs such as ABB, Siemens, Hitachi, and Lauritz Knudsen to deliver reliable, customized, and high-performance electrical solutions for mission-critical applications. Established in 1990, the Company currently operates two manufacturing facilities in Navi Mumbai and Pune, with a state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility at Ambernath expected to commence commercial operations by the end of August 2026.

In FY26, Vivid Electromech Limited reported Total Income of ₹201.09 Cr, with an EBITDA of ₹46.15 Cr and a Net Profit of ₹31.61 Cr.

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