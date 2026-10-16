vivo Introduces vivo V80 Featuring Cold-Carved Glass Design, Advanced ZEISS Portrait Imaging and Exceptional Battery Life

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today introduced vivo V80, unveiling a stunning new V series design language and a leap in battery life, along with new advances in portrait imaging technology. vivo V80 features a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera and ZEISS 100 mm Center-Stage Portrait that lets users take the spotlight, while front and rear 4K 60 FPS video captures cinematic moments in smooth detail.

vivo V80 is made from a stunning, single piece of sculpted glass, giving it a strong and polished finish. This design lets users skip the usual phone case and enjoy the feel and engineering of their device. With advanced cameras for portrait and video, users can capture moments in great detail. The device is also equipped with vivo's latest battery technology, offering more power in a slim design for all-day confidence.

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vivo V80 runs on the all-new OriginOS 7, delivering smarter AI-powered productivity tools, deeper personalization, and seamless cross-device connectivity. OriginOS 7 is engineered for a 72-Month Smooth Experience, keeping the device fast and responsive long after purchase.

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Simpler One-Piece Glass Design, Bolder Colors, More You

vivo V80 features a refined design that prioritizes comfort, durability, and visual simplicity. It uses Flagship One-Piece Cold-Carved Glass, in which the back and camera area are shaped from a unified piece of glass. This creates a seamless transition around the Floating Camera Module, with a smooth surface that feels natural in the hand. Cold carving also makes the glass significantly stronger than traditional hot-bent glass, and its form helps protect the lens assembly during a fall.

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Contrasting the minimal design, the V80 maximizes color vibrancy with a collection of beautiful finishes that make the device a statement piece. vivo V80 introduces Starwish Purple, an industry-first Laser Holographic Lithography finish. vivo engineers spent two years testing more than 20 custom materials to etch 3,600 4K images into the back cover using nano-scale lithography. The result is a True 3D Stellar Design with real spatial depth rather than a printed pattern. With each tilt, the stars shift, the colors change, and the light moves like a galaxy. V80 is also available in Wander Green, Sunrise Anthem, and Vast Gray.

Durability is also built into the design. V80 features an aerospace-grade metal frame, while the ultra-tough drop-resistant glass co-developed with SCHOTT on the front screen and the High-Toughness Reinforced Back Cover Glass add extra protection. The device has also passed the rigorous Swiss SGS drop and impact resistance tests, earning SGS Overall Unit Drop Resistance Certification. vivo V80 offers flagship-grade IP68 and IP69[1] dust and water resistance, delivering complete peace of mind in any environment.

Take Center Stage with ZEISS Portrait

The 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera brings subjects closer with 3x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. Equipped with a large 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilization, it preserves detail in low light and minimizes blur from hand movements, making it ideal for capturing genuine, spontaneous moments from a distance.

The ZEISS 100 mm Center-Stage Portrait captures expressive close-ups with ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh and a soft, low-saturation platinum tone. The 100mm focal length naturally frames out passersby, keeping the focus entirely on the subject. ZEISS 85 mm Portrait offers a wider composition with ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh and warm-cool cinematic tones, ideal for three-quarter-length portraits. For night photos, CCD Flash Portrait uses flash and a classic CCD-inspired effect to make faces stand out against deeper backgrounds.

The 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYTIA 700V sensor is ideal for everyday and low-light photography. The front 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera combines a wide-angle lens with autofocus to fit more friends into the frame. AI Best Face lets users choose a better expression from the frames of a Live Photo when someone blinks or looks away. Front and rear 4K 60 FPS video brings the same attention to detail to vlogs and shared moments, with smooth motion on either side of the camera.

V80 offers even more ways to edit and personalize photos. The AI Creative Camera adds new lighting and atmosphere to photos taken in AI Creation mode. Users can choose effects such as Glow, Sunlight, or Top Lighting before shooting, then change the look in Albums. The Color Palette tool makes it easy to adjust a photo's tone by swiping to change saturation or contrast.

AI Retouch helps refine the result. AI Erase removes unwanted objects or reflections, AI Magic Move repositions a subject, and AI Image Expander extends the composition. Creative Sticker Collage lets users cut moving people or pets from a Live Photo and combine them with another, creating a new way to share a memory.

Exceptional Performance for Immersive Entertainment

vivo V80 delivers a leap in battery life with a breakthrough 7200 mAh BlueVolt battery[2], using 4th-Gen Silicon Anode Technology to achieve record energy density while maintaining the V series signature slim look. The accompanying 90W FlashCharge[3] charges the device to 50% in 30 minutes, while Multi-Scenario Bypass Charging[4] for smart thermal management during charging enables an uninterrupted experience for intensive video streaming and prolonged gaming sessions.

vivo V80 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Processor, delivering silky-smooth daily performance and ultra-stable high-frame-rate gaming up to 144 FPS. Combined with 8 GB + 16 GB Extended RAM[5], it ensures seamless multitasking.

vivo V80 features a 1.5K 144 Hz Eye Protection Display with up to 5000 Nits Local Peak Brightness. Its 1.5K resolution and up to 144 Hz refresh rate provide a crisp, fluid visual experience. The screen is vivid with 1.07 Billion Colors and supports 1 Nit Ultra-Low Brightness for Eye Protection, ensuring comfortable browsing and reading in the dark.

It features Dual Stereo Speakers with Immersive Surround Sound, Gaming Hypersense Audio, and Signal Boost technology. This means better sound for music, movies, and gaming, and more reliable connectivity even in places with weak signal, like when hiking or in crowded venues.

Intelligent Productivity, Deep Personalization, and Cross-Device Connectivity

V80 runs on OriginOS 7, bringing invisible intelligence and deep personalization options to the daily user experience. Powered by the Origin Smooth Engine and Advanced Storage Compression, the system optimizes memory usage and response times to ensure a 72-Month Smooth Experience[6].

OriginOS 7 brings AI-powered productivity tools that help users capture and organize information more intelligently. Snap Note turns a quick photo, or a series of photos, of a whiteboard or handwritten note into a fully structured, editable document right on their phone, with AI automatically recognizing text and understanding content structure. For live discussions, AI Recorder delivers role-aware meeting transcriptions and six multi-template smart summaries for lectures, interviews, and calls.

Users can personalize the phone with StickIt custom stickers for lock screens and Always-On Displays, and the new motion-responsive Wiggle Theme. Adding a layer of warmth and personality to daily smartphone interactions, the display is now also home to Pet Pals, a dedicated virtual companion built directly into the system interface. This animated pet reacts when the user taps or shakes their phone and changes its behavior based on their daily routine, like waking up, eating, or going to bed. It also responds to things like low battery, charging, or playing music, making every unlock a bit more fun.

OriginOS 7 enables a new level of cross-device flexibility, bridging vivo products with both Apple and Android ecosystems. Enhanced by vivo Office Kit, it offers exclusive capabilities like phone-to-iPad screen mirroring and cross-device note sync. Furthermore, OriginOS 7 introduces Apple Watch[7] health and notification synchronization, a feature currently unique to vivo, alongside Spatial Audio support for AirPods and seamless, zero-data photo transfers with Shake & Share.

With strong emphasis on long-term reliability and privacy, vivo V80 incorporates Security Shield, a two-layer defense system that proactively blocks sideloading threats, identifies malicious USB connections, screens spam calls, and detects unsafe browser URLs. vivo V80 is backed by six years of annual security updates[8], ensuring the device stays protected against system vulnerabilities over time.

Availability

vivo V80 will gradually be available in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other regions. Availability, pricing, and specifications may vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences. For more information, please visit vivo.com.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by nearly 600 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529. The dust and water resistance is not permanent and may be reduced with daily use. Damage caused by liquid ingress is not covered by warranty.

[2] 7200 mAh is the typical battery capacity. The rated battery capacity is 7015 mAh.

[3] In 90W wired charging mode, the maximum output power of the charger is 90W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted based on the scenario and is subject to actual usage.

[4] A battery level above 20% is required to prevent abnormal shutdown caused by charging slower than discharging at low battery.

[5] Extended RAM is realized by software.

[6] 72-month smooth experience indicates that this product has gone through an all-around technological optimization at both hardware and software levels and has passed 72-month smoothness testing in vivo labs. 72-month smooth experience does not mean no latency at all. Actual experience may vary depending on the network environment, personal usage habits, and other factors.

[7] This feature relies on third-party services. Its availability or functionality may change due to factors related to these services.

[8] The 6-year period is calculated from the product's initial global launch date. The availability and duration of security updates may vary by device model and market.

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