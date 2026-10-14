vivo V80 vs V80 Lite: Portrait Power Compared

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: vivo recently expanded its V-series lineup with the vivo V80, launched in India on October 6th, 2026, and the vivo V80 Lite, which has already debuted in select global markets. The vivo V80 puts photography first with a 50MP ZEISS main camera, 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens, and 50MP front camera, while the vivo V80 Lite keeps things simpler with a 50MP Sony main camera and 32MP selfie camera.

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The vivo V80 starts at Rs. 62,999 in India and goes on sale from October 13th. The V80 Lite has not been announced for India yet, so its local pricing, specifications, and availability remain unconfirmed. For buyers comparing the two, the biggest differences are how far each phone goes with portraits, zoom, and video, and how quickly each one charges.

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Key camera and portrait specifications compared

vivo V80 5G

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The vivo V80 focuses on high-end portrait photography and mobile content creation. Developed with ZEISS, its camera marketing centres on the tagline “ZEISS Portrait So Pro”, with a strong focus on portraits, zoom photography, selfies, and video.

- Rear cameras: The V80 gets a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The telephoto lens lets users take portraits from farther away, while the 100mm mode works well for tighter face shots with natural background blur.

- Front camera: A 50MP autofocus front camera handles selfies and group photos. Autofocus keeps faces clear at different distances, while the wider field of view makes group selfies easier without forcing everyone too close.

- Portrait and video tools: The phone adds 100mm close-up portraits and 4K 60fps video with OIS. These features help with detailed close-ups, travel videos, and moving subjects.

vivo V80 Lite 5G

The vivo V80 Lite isn’t designed as a dedicated camera phone like the V80. Its focus is broader, with the camera setup designed for everyday photos, portraits, selfies, and casual video rather than advanced zoom or ZEISS-backed portrait work.

- Rear cameras: The V80 Lite has a 50MP Sony main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. It suits everyday photos and simple portrait shots, but it lacks the dedicated telephoto or ultrawide cameras found on the V80.

- Front camera: A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. It is a simpler setup than the V80’s 50MP autofocus camera, but it still handles everyday selfies and group shots well.

- Video and lighting: The phone supports 4K video recording, and a ring LED flash on the rear helps light subjects in darker scenes.

Where the two differ beyond cameras

- Processor: The vivo V80 uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, while the V80 Lite (Pakistan version) runs on the Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor. The V80 is the stronger option for heavier multitasking, gaming, and editing.

- Display: The V80 has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The V80 Lite gets a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving users more screen space.

- Battery life: The V80 packs a 7,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the V80 Lite (Pakistan version) has a 7,050mAh battery with 44W charging. Battery capacity is similar, but the V80 offers much faster top-ups.

- Regional versions: The V80 Lite’s specifications differ by market. For example, the version launched in the Philippines has a 10,000mAh battery and a Dimensity 7300e processor. vivo has not confirmed which version, if any, will come to India.

vivo V80 and V80 Lite price and availability

The vivo V80 is available in three configurations in India:

- vivo V80 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs. 62,999

- vivo V80 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM: Rs. 69,999

- vivo V80 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM: Rs. 79,999

Last updated: October 2026

The vivo V80 Lite has not been announced for India yet. The global versions have launched, but there is no official India price, specification sheet, or sale date at present.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability may change based on offers, retailer, and location. The vivo V80 Lite has not yet been officially announced for India.

Picking the right vivo V80 for your portrait needs

The vivo V80 suits users who prioritise portrait photography, zoom, selfies, and video. Its ZEISS telephoto camera, 50MP autofocus selfie camera, OIS, 4K 60fps recording, and 90W charging give it a much wider range of shooting options.

The vivo V80 Lite, on the other hand, keeps the camera setup simple without any dedicated telephoto or ZEISS portrait features. Its main advantages are the larger 6.83-inch display and a simpler, more everyday camera setup. The final choice depends on whether stronger portrait hardware and faster charging, or a bigger screen, matters more.

Shop for the vivo V80 on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance

The vivo V80 sits in the premium mid-range segment based on its launch price. Buyers planning to upgrade can explore the phone at a Bajaj Finance partner store and purchase an eligible variant on Easy EMIs instead of paying the full amount upfront.

If the vivo V80 Lite launches in India later, Easy EMI options may also help buyers compare the two models based on camera and charging needs, and not just the upfront cost.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1) Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.

2) Enquire about Easy EMI options for the vivo V80.

3) Check the available offers and benefits.

4) Choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

5) Complete the purchase and take home the new smartphone with convenient monthly payments.

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