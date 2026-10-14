vivo X500 Pro Mini vs X500 Ultra: Compact or Camera King?

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: vivo introduced the vivo X500 Pro as the smallest model in its X500 flagship line-up. The compact phone, sometimes referred to as the vivo X500 Pro Mini in earlier reports, features a 6.36-inch display, a Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, a 6,510mAh battery, and a triple ZEISS rear camera setup.

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In contrast, the upcoming vivo X500 Ultra is expected to focus heavily on camera performance. The phone is tipped to launch in China around March-April 2027 and sit above the X500 Pro Max, although vivo has not yet confirmed its final specifications.

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What separates the vivo X500 Pro and X500 Ultra?

The main difference between the vivo X500 Pro and the upcoming vivo X500 Ultra is their expected focus. The X500 Pro combines a relatively compact design with flagship performance, ZEISS cameras and fast charging. The X500 Ultra is expected to prioritise advanced camera hardware and long-range zoom photography, although its final specifications are not confirmed.

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vivo X500 Pro: Who should choose it?

The vivo X500 Pro is suitable for users who want flagship performance, versatile cameras and a phone that is comfortable to carry. Its compact design, high-resolution cameras and fast charging make it suitable for everyday photography, gaming, multitasking and video recording.

- Compact design: The 6.36-inch AMOLED display supports a 1–144Hz adaptive refresh rate, while the lightest finish weighs around 192g. Its smaller size makes it easier to carry and handle, especially for users who prefer using a phone with one hand.

- ZEISS cameras: The 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 64MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera and 50MP ultrawide camera cover different photography needs. With 3.5x optical zoom and an 85mm focal length, the telephoto camera is useful for portraits, stage performances and distant subjects.

- Flagship performance: The 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, 12GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage support demanding games, photo editing and multitasking.

- Battery and charging: The 6,510mAh battery, 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging suit users who need long battery life and flexible charging options.

- Advanced video recording: Features such as 8K recording, 4K 240fps slow motion, 4K 120fps subject tracking and vivo LOG offer greater flexibility for creating and editing videos.

vivo X500 Ultra: What camera upgrades can users expect?

The vivo X500 Ultra may be worth waiting for users who prioritise advanced zoom photography and greater control over distant shots. Its specifications remain unconfirmed, so the reported upgrades are not guaranteed to feature in the final phone.

- New main camera: Reports suggest a 35mm main camera, which could suit users who prefer a natural-looking perspective for portraits and everyday photographs.

- 200MP periscope telephoto camera: vivo is reportedly testing 200MP periscope telephoto sensors. If included, this hardware could capture more detail in zoomed-in photographs, particularly of distant subjects.

- Camera-focused positioning: The Ultra is expected to sit above the X500 Pro Max, with advanced photography as its key selling point. Its final sensor sizes, zoom capabilities, processor and battery capacity are yet to be confirmed.

What are the vivo X500 Pro prices and vivo X500 Ultra availability details?

The vivo X500 Pro launched in China on 22 September 2026, with three RAM and storage configurations. vivo has not announced an official Indian launch date or Indian pricing for the X500 series. The vivo X500 Ultra is still an upcoming model, and its launch date, availability and price have not been confirmed. Below are the expected prices of the vivo X500 Pro:

- vivo X500 Pro 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs. 93,000

- vivo X500 Pro 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs. 1,07,000

- vivo X500 Pro 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs. 1,21,600

Updated on: 13 October, 2026

Disclaimer: Prices and availability may vary by market. The vivo X500 Ultra has not launched yet, and its reported specifications may change before the official announcement.

Which vivo X500 phone should users choose for their needs?

The right choice between the vivo X500 Pro and the vivo X500 Ultra depends on whether users prioritise a compact design and confirmed features or want to wait for potentially more advanced camera hardware.

- Choose the vivo X500 Pro if a relatively compact flagship is preferred for everyday photography, portraits, gaming, multitasking and video recording. Its 64MP telephoto camera, 6,510mAh battery and wireless charging support make it a versatile option.

- Consider waiting for the vivo X500 Ultra if long-range zoom, detailed telephoto photography and advanced imaging are the main priorities. Its reported 200MP periscope camera could be a key upgrade, but the final specifications and price are not yet confirmed.

- Compare official Indian pricing before deciding if either model is being considered for purchase in India. Neither the Indian launch date nor the official Indian price of the X500 series has been announced.

Upgrade to vivo X500 with Bajaj Finance

The vivo X500 Pro and Ultra are both expected to sit in the premium flagship segment if the series reaches the Indian market. Buyers planning to upgrade can explore eligible X500-series models at a Bajaj Finance partner store once they launch in India and purchase them on Easy EMIs instead of paying the full amount upfront.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1. Visit a Bajaj Finance partner store after the preferred vivo model launches in India.

2. Check the available vivo X500-series models and Easy EMI options.

3. Select the preferred variant and applicable offer.

4. Choose a repayment tenure that fits the budget.

5. Complete the purchase and pay through convenient monthly instalments.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global Ratings. It has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with a stable outlook from Moody’s Ratings.

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