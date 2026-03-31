vivo Y51 - Is It Still Worth Buying in 2026?

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New Delhi [India], March 31: Recently, vivo announced the launch of the vivo Y51 Pro - the top-spec variant from the vivo Y51 lineup. This coincided with vivo Y51's price being lowered, bringing it back into the limelight. The handset was launched in 2020, and six years later, it is still a solid option in the sub-20,000 segment. Features such as a high pixel density of 401 PPI, an Eye Protection Mode that filters out blue light to reduce eye strain, and a 48MP wide-angle lens have played a key role in its longevity.

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If you are looking for a secondary device or a mid-range phone, the vivo Y51 is a worthy contender. You can buy this handset on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv and pay in affordable instalments. Repayment durations ranging from 3 to 60 months let you spread the cost over several months, making the purchase affordable. By visiting any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores, you can enjoy perks like instant approvals and zero down payment offers on select models.

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Vivo Y51 - Is it still worth purchasing in 2026?

Six years after launching the Y51, the company is set to unveil the vivo Y51 Pro. This raises an important question: Is the vivo Y51 still good enough to compete with the latest mid-rangers? Running on 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, the Y51 promises smooth, streamlined performance. It also features a clean, rounded design, making single-handed usage convenient.

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Phone specifications:

Design and display - Simple and practical

The vivo Y51 features a clean design and a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display, well-suited for everyday tasks like browsing and streaming. Its slim profile and side-mounted fingerprint sensor make it comfortable to hold and easy to unlock.

Design and display highlights:

- 6.58-inch Full HD+ display

- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

- Slim and easy-to-hold design

Performance - Reliable for everyday use

The Y51 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This setup is designed to handle routine tasks such as calling, messaging, social media scrolling, and video streaming smoothly. For users who prioritise basic usage over heavy gaming or advanced multitasking, the phone continues to deliver a reliable experience.

Performance highlights:

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor

- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

- Storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

Cameras that address essential photography needs

The vivo Y51 sports a 48MP main camera supported by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. This camera setup allows users to capture clear daylight photos, group

shots, and close-ups without complexity. The 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls effectively, making it a practical choice for casual photography.

Camera highlights:

- Rear: 48MP wide (main) + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

- Front: 16MP front camera

- Video recording: 1080p @ 30 fps

Dependable battery for all-day use

The Y51 houses a 5,000 mAh battery, which remains one of its key highlights. It can comfortably last through a full day of regular use, including calls, browsing, and media consumption. The 18W fast-charging support ensures the phone can be charged quickly when needed.

Battery highlights:

- 5,000 mAh battery

- 18W fast charging

- Designed for full-day usage

Software - Clean and easy to navigate

The vivo Y51 runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11, offering a simple, easy- to-use interface. The software is designed for smooth navigation and basic customisation, making it suitable for users who prefer a streamlined smartphone experience.

Software and connectivity highlights:

- Funtouch OS 11, based on Android 11

- Simple and user-friendly interface

- 4G support

vivo Y51 - Pricing and options

The vivo Y51 is currently available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration, priced at Rs. 21,990. This makes it a solid option for users looking for a no-frills smartphone at an accessible price point.

*Disclaimer: The pricing may vary based on partner store, relevant offers, and location. Please visit your nearest partner store to know the latest price.

Is the vivo Y51 still worth buying in 2026?

The vivo Y51 is a practical option for users wanting a simple, dependable smartphone for daily use. It focuses on essential features such as a good battery, usable cameras, and smooth basic performance. However, users who want the latest features, upgraded hardware, and 5G support can wait until the vivo Y51 Pro is launched in India.

Here are a few reasons to consider the vivo Y51:

- Reliable battery life for all-day usage

- Clean and simple user experience

- Decent camera setup for casual photography

- Affordable pricing

How to buy the vivo Y51 on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv

To buy the vivo Y51, you can visit any of the partner stores located in more than 4,000 Indian cities. Easy EMIs allow you to convert the phone's price into instalments and conveniently pay for it over several months. Follow these simple steps to buy the Y51 on Easy EMIs:

Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

- Find the vivo Y51 smartphone.

- Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at the counter.

- Select a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months.

- Complete the purchase and take the phone home.

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