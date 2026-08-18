Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], August 18 (ANI): Kerala marked a major economic milestone as full-scale export-import (EXIM) operations officially commenced at the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

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Speaking at the launch event, Chief Minister VD Satheesan highlighted the deep-water facility as a transformative asset capable of serving as a global gateway for local products and driving broader economic growth.

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"Vizhinjam is Kerala's gateway to the world. The challenge before us is to make the port a catalyst for the growth of Kerala and the country," said Satheesan.

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The Chief Minister outlined an ambitious vision to leverage the seaport for direct international exports of traditional Kerala goods, including spices, cashew, coir, and handloom products.

"Making such Kerala-branded products available in international markets is a major dream, and I take up the responsibility on behalf of the government to make it a reality at the earliest," he said.

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To support this maritime expansion, Satheesan announced 'Mission Samudra', a strategic initiative designed to integrate Kerala's long coastline, 18 minor ports, and key container terminals with private investment.

"Kerala has a long coastline, 18 minor ports, two major ports and container terminals. We need to attract private investment and connect all these ports," Satheesan said.

The initiative aims to transition 50 to 60 per cent of state cargo movement to waterways, connecting coastal hubs like Kasaragod, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram with regional trade routes such as Dubai and Goa.

Satheesan said these waterways could also be linked with Kerala's 44 rivers, while developing major tourism projects such as river cruises.

The event featured the ceremonial flagging off of the port's inaugural export container. Vizhinjam currently stands as one of the country's most technologically advanced maritime hubs, housing India's first AI-assisted port operating system.

While acknowledging the need to expedite remaining rail and road connectivity infrastructure, state leadership emphasised that full EXIM operations position Kerala to capture significant transhipment traffic.

"We have lost valuable time, but this is the right time to begin the work in earnest," Satheeshan said.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attended the ceremony as chief guest, alongside Kerala Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty and local MLA M Vincent. (ANI)

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