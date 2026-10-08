VKDL Group Chairman V. K. Dubey Honoured at 4th Delhi State Para Swimming Championship; Birthday Marks a Renewed Pledge to Serve & Empower Divyangs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: The Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi (DPSA), affiliated with the Paralympic Committee of India, organised the 4th Delhi State Para Swimming Championship 2026 at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex, Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday. The championship brought together more than 150 Divyang swimmers who participated across different categories, providing them an opportunity to compete at the state level and showcase their sporting talent.

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Delhi’s Minister for Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, and Training & Technical Education, Shri Ashish Sood, attended the championship as the Chief Guest. Devesh Chandra Srivastava, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), and Niharika Bhatt, IPS, DCP (North Delhi), V K Dubey, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court and Chairman VKDL NPA Advisory council were present as Guests of Honour. The presence of senior government and police officials highlighted the importance of providing greater opportunities, recognition and support to para athletes.

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Addressing the gathering, Shri Ashish Sood said “Para athletes have shown that determination, discipline and hard work can overcome every challenge. The Delhi Government is committed to creating a strong and inclusive sports ecosystem where every athlete gets the opportunity to train, compete and excel. Events such as this championship provide our para swimmers with the right competitive platform and help prepare them for bigger national and international competitions. I congratulate all the participating athletes and wish them success in their sporting journey.”

Speaking to the media, V K Dubey said India today is witnessing a positive transformation in the field of sports, including Para Sports. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, various initiatives and policies have been introduced to strengthen sporting opportunities, identify talent and provide athletes with better training and competitive platforms.

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Programmes such as Khelo India, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and dedicated support for Para Games are helping create greater opportunities for athletes. The Government has also been strengthening training facilities and support systems for Para Athletes.

Speaking to the media, Ms Parul Singh, President, Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi, said that the championship was organised with the objective of giving para swimmers a competitive platform ahead of the forthcoming national swimming competition for para athletes. She said the participation of more than 150 swimmers across different categories reflected the growing interest and talent among Divyang athletes in Delhi.

The championship also provided an opportunity for athletes, coaches and sporting stakeholders to interact and encourage greater participation in para swimming. The organisers said that regular state-level competitions are essential for identifying emerging talent, strengthening the competitive base and preparing athletes for national-level championships.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), appreciated the participation and determination of the para swimmers and said that sporting platforms such as these help promote confidence, discipline and inclusion. He encouraged the athletes to continue pursuing their sporting goals with dedication and discipline.

Niharika Bhatt, IPS, DCP (North Delhi), also congratulated the participating swimmers and the organisers for conducting the championship. She said that encouraging para athletes and creating inclusive sporting opportunities is important for building a society where talent and determination are recognised irrespective of physical challenges.

In the entire event, Vinay Kumar Dubey (V. K. Dubey) was specially honoured by Devesh Chandra Srivastava - IPS, Delhi Special Commissioner of Police. V K Dubey being well known personality is a distinguished legal professional, business advisor and social worker with a significant professional presence across Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru and is grassroot leader of BJP. Over the years, he has developed specialized expertise in civil and criminal matters, banking and financial disputes, Non-Performing Assets (NPA), corporate advisory, restructuring and settlement matters.

He has represented clients in significant and high profile matters before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and various High Courts, including the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. His professional practice extends beyond conventional litigation, with particular focus on complex banking, financial, industrial and distressed-asset matters, where he provides strategic legal and advisory support. Dubey also serves as Chairman of VKDL NPA Advisory Council and NPA BAZAAR PRIVATE LIMITED in a leadership capacity. Through these platforms, he has been involved in initiatives relating to NPA resolution, financial restructuring, One-Time Settlement (OTS), distressed and stressed assets, asset reconstruction, funding facilitation and business revival, with the objective of helping businesses and stakeholders navigate complex financial challenges. He is also founder and head of the prestigious law firm V. K. Dubey Associates, guided by the principle “Justice for All.” The firm provides comprehensive legal services with a focus on civil and criminal disputes, banking and financial matters, corporate advisory and strategic legal representation. Being Chairman of VKDL Group he also holds ownership of law firms VKDL Corporation LLP and United Legal, which provide specialized professional services in areas including corporate, financial settlements and advisory services, collectively reflecting extensive professional experience in the legal and business advisory sector.

Beyond his legal profession, Dubey has maintained a strong commitment to public service and social welfare. He has served as a member of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Government of India and has also served as a Special Executive Officer appointed by the Government of Maharashtra. With a broader vision of supporting entrepreneurs and business communities, he established the Bharat International Business Orientation (BIBO Foundation), an initiative aimed at creating meaningful engagement with business communities in India and abroad and assisting in addressing their professional and business-related concerns. He is actively associated with various social and charitable initiatives, including the Brahmin Ekta Manch Charitable Trust, Gyanoday Seva Samiti and Kumari Mamata Devi Charitable Trust. Through these organizations and associated initiatives, he has contributed to programmes focused on education, assistance to underprivileged communities, social empowerment, public welfare and community development.

Dubey has also been actively associated with initiatives concerning cow protection, education, assistance to economically weaker sections and broader social upliftment. His approach to public service emphasizes dignity, opportunity and empowerment for marginalized and underprivileged sections of society. His professional and social engagement also includes a role described as National Legal Head for the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan organization, along with active grassroots engagement in public and social initiatives. His contributions to the legal and social sectors have received recognition at national and international platforms. Among these recognitions are a special honour at the 2nd International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship in London and the prestigious “Popular Civilian Icon of India Award,” presented in recognition of his contributions to society and the legal and public-service fields.

At the heart of Dubey’s professional philosophy is the belief that justice should not remain confined to those who have access to resources, but should reach the most marginalized and vulnerable sections of society. Through legal assistance, public awareness, social empowerment and community initiatives, he continues to work toward making justice and opportunity more accessible. With his professional activities spanning New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and his continued connection with social initiatives in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Dubey combines his legal and advisory profession with a sustained commitment to public service. His vision is to build a stronger, more aware and empowered society—where justice, opportunity and dignity are accessible to all.

V. K. Dubey has also been closely associated with the Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi and has been actively contributing to the advancement, empowerment and welfare of Divyang athletes. He has consistently worked to create greater awareness, opportunities and platforms for para athletes, with a particular emphasis on encouraging their participation in sports and supporting their journey toward greater independence and achievement. As part of this commitment, he has been actively involved in organizing, supporting and promoting various sports programmes, awareness initiatives and community events aimed at encouraging Divyang athletes and recognizing their talent and determination. His commitment to Para Sports also reflects his personal connection with social service. Through the Kumari Mamta Devi Charitable Trust, established in the memory of his late sister Kumari Mamta Devi, he has previously organized and supported programmes dedicated to Para Athletics and the welfare and empowerment of Divyang sportspersons.

On the occasion of his birthday, V. K. Dubey chose to mark the day not merely as a personal celebration, but as an occasion to reaffirm his commitment to social service. Therefore he in association with Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi, he organised sponsored and supported the present Para Swimming Championship programme and took a renewed pledge to continue working for the dignity, empowerment and advancement of Divyang athletes. He further assured that VKDL Group and its associated social initiatives will continue to extend support to Divyang sportspersons, helping create opportunities for them to develop their abilities, pursue their sporting ambitions and bring greater recognition to themselves, their families and the nation.

For Dubey, supporting Divyang athletes is not simply an event-based initiative; it is part of a broader commitment toward inclusive development, equal opportunity and social empowerment. His message to every Divyang athlete remains simple and powerful: “Your ability is greater than any limitation. Dream with confidence, work with determination, and continue moving forward. Your success is an inspiration to the entire nation.”

Following the successful completion of the Para Swimming Championship and his continued efforts toward the empowerment of Divyang sportspersons, V. K. Dubey received warm appreciation and birthday greetings at his Mumbai office. A number of well-wishers, associates, professionals, friends and members of his extended social and business network including BJP Spokesperson Dr. Yogesh Dubey, well known social worker Mithilesh Mishra, Kripashankar Mishra, Dhananjay Chavan visited his office to congratulate him on the successful organization and support of the event and to extend their heartfelt wishes on his birthday. The gathering reflected the affection, respect and goodwill he has earned through his professional work, social initiatives and continued commitment to supporting Divyang athletes and various public-welfare causes.

The visitors appreciated his decision to dedicate his birthday to a meaningful social cause and congratulated him for reaffirming his commitment to supporting, empowering and encouraging Divyang sportspersons. Dubey expressed his gratitude to everyone for their warm wishes, affection and blessings, stating that the encouragement of friends, colleagues, well-wishers and society gives him greater strength to continue working for social welfare, inclusive development and public service.

The 4th Delhi State Para Swimming Championship 2026 concluded with a focus on strengthening the participation of Divyang athletes in competitive sport and preparing Delhi’s para swimmers for upcoming national-level competitions.

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