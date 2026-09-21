VKDL NPA Advisory Council Chairman V. K. Dubey Felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan during Vishwakarma Puja & Seva Sankalp Program organised on birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lucknow: A meeting of the State Legislature Pensioners' Association was held in the conference hall of the Vidhan Bhavan, Lucknow, presided over by Dr. C.P. Sharma with Babita Singh Chauhan, Chairperson of State Women's Commission attending as the chief guest. Distinguished guests who addressed the gathering included Chandra Bhushan Tripathi (IAS, MD of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Federation); BJP leader and Chairman of VKDL NPA Advisory Council Advocate Vinay Kumar Dubey, Dr. Suryakant; Govind Jangid (Jaipur); Ramakant Panchal (Ujjain); Shivam Singh (Ballia); and Manmohan Yadav. During the event, Babita Singh Chauhan, Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women specially honored Advocate V. K. Dubey in recognition of his continuous social work undertaken by him and his organisations specifically the provision of employment to thousands of women in state of Uttar Pradesh and efforts toward public welfare. In her address, the Chairperson emphasized the spirit of social welfare and the primacy of the nation, while commending the resolve shown towards women's welfare and public service. In his speech, Advocate V.K. Dubey invoked Lord Vishwakarma and called upon everyone to dedicate themselves to the nation through hard work, technology, and skill, aiming to establish India as a 'Vishwa Guru'. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, lauding the government's schemes and highlighting how their benefits are reaching the masses. He spoke highly of work done in the state by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and explained the distinction between good governance and poor governance. Dubey stated that given the current pace of progress, the day is not far when India will become a global leader and a developed nation. He expressed confidence that the 'double-engine government' would remain committed to the state, ensuring the smooth implementation of various government projects in every village so that even the most marginalized individuals could reap the benefits; only then, he noted, could the goal of 'Antyodaya' (upliftment of the last person) be realized and a developed nation built. He pledged to serve and inspired the audience by raising the slogan "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." Advocate Dubey, a former member of the Official Language and Hindi Advisory Committees under the Government of India's Ministry of Skill Development and Ministry of Home Affairs, is renowned nationwide for his outstanding legal services and social work. He was specially honored for his remarkable contributions in the fields of banking, NPA resolution, legal awareness, and social service. The felicitation ceremony was the highlight of the event. Advocate Dubey was also accorded special honor. The audience present at the ceremony greeted him with thunderous applause.

Vinay Kumar Dubey (V. K. Dubey) is a distinguished legal expert based in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru renowned for his specialized expertise in civil, criminal, and NPA (Non-Performing Asset) advisory matters. He primarily represents clients in high-profile cases before the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. Beyond general legal practice, he holds a distinct reputation in banking and industrial legal matters; he serves as the Chairman of the VKDL NPA Advisory Council and also as CMD of NPA BAZAAR PRIVATE LIMITED, a company playing a pivotal role in resolving financial disputes. He has served as a member of the Government of India’s Hindi Advisory Committee and has been appointed as a Special Executive Officer by the Government of Maharashtra. He heads the prestigious law firm "V. K. Dubey Associates," which operates on the principle of "Justice for All" and specializes in resolving civil and criminal disputes. Additionally, he leads public service initiatives through various social organizations. His other law firms, VKDL Corporation LLP and United Legal, provides specialised services in banking, corporate, and settlement matters, collectively boasting over a decade of experience. Dubey has also established the Bharat International Business Orientation (BIBO Foundation) to connect with and resolve the issues of business communities both in India and abroad; furthermore, he plays an active role in the Brahmin Ekta Manch Charitable Trust and Gyanoday Seva Samiti, through which he engages in various social welfare activities. He serves as the National Legal Head for the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan organization and is recognized as an active grassroots social worker associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is continuously dedicated to causes such as cow protection, assisting the underprivileged, promoting education, and fostering social upliftment. He conducts education and support programs for underprivileged sections of society through the Kumari Mamata Devi Charitable Trust and the Gyanoday Seva Samiti. In 2024 and 2026, he was honored with prestigious international and national awards for his outstanding contributions to the legal and social sectors; these include a special honor at the 2nd International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship held in London and the "Popular Civilian Icon of India Award." His primary objective is to ensure that justice reaches the most marginalized individuals in society through legal aid, social empowerment, and public awareness initiatives. He effectively integrates his social work in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, with his professional activities based in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

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At the event, Lord Vishwakarma was venerated, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hailed as a national hero by attendees including Hari Prakash Agarwal, Dr. Rupali Rathore, Pooja Upadhyay, Nidhi Rastogi, Anita, Chitra Dixit, Premchandra, Santosh Pal, Madhu Krishna, Purushottam Lal, Soni, Jagdish, Pratap Narayan Dwivedi, Meena, Shiv Ram Mishra, Rajesh Prakash, Ram Bihari Mishra, Shweta Soni, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Gulvinder, Umesh Shukla, Gajendra Singh, Sevak Ram, Dinesh Chandra Awasthi, K.D. Tripathi, Vinay, Shivam Singh, and journalists Chandra Kishore Sharma and Ramkumar Sharma.

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Babita Singh, Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, stated that national hero Narendra Modi has undertaken historic work to make women self-reliant and has elevated the country to the pinnacle of the global stage.

Guest of Honour Chandra Bhushan Tripathi remarked that Lord Vishwakarma is the creator of the universe, revered across all faiths, and stands as an unparalleled example of the resolve to serve. The Chief Guest felicitated Ashish—son of President Dr. C.P. Sharma who for qualifying for the NEET exam and securing admission to medical college.

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Prior to the meeting, a community feast was organized, courtesy of Shivam Singh. Finally, the founder, Dr. Dinesh Chandra Awasthi, expressed his gratitude to everyone present.

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