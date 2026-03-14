VLCC Becomes The First Wellness Brand to Receive Indian Medical Association recommendation for Weight Management & Metabolic Wellness

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New Delhi [India], March 14: VLCC has become the first organized wellness brand in India to receive recommendation from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for its weight management, slimming and metabolic wellness services -- setting a new benchmark for medical governance within the country's fast-growing wellness sector.

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The Weight Management and Wellness Program approval was received by VLCC after due diligence as well as a process and technical expertise audit by IMA, covering the company's wellness and weight-management delivery process and results thereof.

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The recommendation formally recognizes VLCC's physician-led protocols, structured metabolic assessments and science-backed programme design, reinforcing its position at the intersection of preventive healthcare and consumer wellness.

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For over 35 years, VLCC has built its model on clinically supervised weight management and evidence-based interventions. The IMA recommendation institutionalizes that legacy within a nationally recognized medical framework.

"From inception, VLCC has approached weight management as a medical and metabolic science-- not a cosmetic trend," said Vikas Gupta, MD & CEO, VLCC Group. "This recommendation affirms the robustness of our clinical protocols and our long-standing commitment to safety, scientific rigor and measurable outcomes."

India's wellness sector is undergoing rapid expansion, with increasing consumer awareness around obesity, metabolic health and preventive care. In this evolving landscape, medical oversight and standardized frameworks are emerging as critical differentiators.

By securing IMA recommendation, VLCC becomes the first wellness provider to embed a nationally recognized medical body's validation into its operational model -- elevating standards for structured weight management services across the industry.

An IMA office bearer noted that structured clinical governance in wellness services strengthens consumer confidence and ensures alignment with sound medical principles as weight management increasingly intersects with metabolic and preventive health.

With 219+ clinics across 114+ cities, VLCC has delivered medically supervised wellness services to over 10 million consumers over three decades. The recommendation further reinforces its integrated model combining medical assessment, nutrition science, fitness protocols and behavioural support under expert supervision.

Industry observers view the move as a defining moment in the formalization of India's wellness ecosystem -- signalling a shift toward medically anchored, safety-led frameworks in preventive health and metabolic management.

As Gupta added, "Wellness must be responsible. As the category evolves, credibility and clinical governance will define long-term leadership. At VLCC, that commitment has been foundational-- and this recommendation strengthens it further."

Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, National President IMA mentioned, as weight loss interventions increasingly intersect with medical and metabolic health, safety-led frameworks are critical. Initiatives like this ensure wellness solutions align with sound medical principles, and we appreciate VLCC's leadership in driving responsible industry practices to help Indians achieve their desired body outcomes safely."

About VLCC

Founded by Mrs. Vandana Luthra, VLCC is India's most trusted brand in beauty, hair, slimming, wellness and aesthetic dermatology. With a legacy of over three decades, VLCC has consistently led the way in delivering science-backed, expert-led and technology-driven solutions and products that empower individuals to look and feel their best -- inside and out.

Today, VLCC operates 219+ wellness clinics across 114+ Indian cities. The brand also runs 100+ VLCC Skill Development Institutes (School of Beauty) across India, offering vocational training in beauty, hair, nails and nutrition to thousands of aspiring professionals every year. In the consumer retail space, VLCC leads through its innovative products of VLCC Clinic & Personal Care Range of Products.

VLCC has its own Manufacturing Unit based out of Haridwar, with its state-of-the-art research and development wing, creating solutions that are rooted in clinical science and designed for better results and efficacy.

VLCC's core pillars -- Science, Expertise and Transformation -- form the foundation of every service, product, and initiative it delivers. From medically supervised weight management programmes to dermatological procedures, VLCC continues to redefine holistic Beauty & Wellness with measurable outcomes.

In December 2022, global investment firm Carlyle, announced a strategic partnership with VLCC through the acquisition of a majority stake, further reinforcing the brand's ambition to scale and innovate at a global level.

About Indian Medical Association

Indian Medical Association (IMA) is India's largest voluntary organization of modern medicine doctors, representing over 4 lakh members across 32 and 1,800+ local branches nationwide. Founded in 1928 and Headquartered in New Delhi, IMA advances medical sciences, public health, medical education, and the profession's honor while promoting ethical practices and community well-being.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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