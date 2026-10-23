VMS Events goes Global, unveils new brand identity

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India]/ London [UK], October 23: VMS Events, part of VMS group, unveils new brand identity, and kicks off major growth initiatives as it expands its capabilities. With the domestic presence now present across 6 cities in India, VMS establishes its first international office in London This transformation reflects VMS Group’s ambition to build a globally connected, integrated marketing organisation capable of supporting brands across markets and touchpoints.

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Founded in 2010, VMS events began its journey as an events and experiential marketing company. Over the years, the business and the company presence has steadily expanded beyond traditional events into brand activations, live experiences, technology-enabled engagement, consumer outreach, retail initiatives and integrated campaign execution.

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The company has built a diverse portfolio with experiences across all key sectors including technology, Alcobev, FMCG, financial services, automotive & consumer electronics

Its client roster includes leading brands such as HP, Intel, AMD, PepsiCo, , HDFC Bank, American Express, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory, Diageo, Phillip Morris India, Dabur, Maruti Suzuki Motors, Mankind Pharma, Nestle and many more.

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A New Identity for a Broader Vision

The new VMS Events identity has been designed to reflect the organisation’s transformation from an events-led company into a broader integrated marketing and brand-experience business.

The refreshed logo and visual language will be progressively introduced across VMS Group’s companies, offices, digital platforms, corporate communication, marketing assets and client-facing touchpoints.

While the new identity presents a sharper and more contemporary expression of the business, it retains the experience and credibility built by VMS over its journey since 2010.

Pradeep Sharma, Founder and Chairman, VMS Group, said:

“VMS Group represents the next chapter of a journey we began in 2010. What started as an events and experiential business has today evolved into a much broader integrated sales & marketing organisation. Our new name, logo and brand identity reflect not only how far we have come, but also the scale of our ambition for the future.”

He added:

“As we strengthen our domestic presence with larger offices and expanded capabilities across India, our London office marks an important step towards building a stronger international footprint. We are bringing creativity, technology, experiences, merchandising and integrated marketing together under one unified platform so that we can support brands more seamlessly, both in India and across international markets.”

Four Integrated Capabilities Under VMS Events

Under its new identity, VMS Events will bring together four core service areas:

Activations,Events and MICE

Brand activations, corporate events, product launches, conferences, exhibitions, consumer outreach programmes and large-format experiences designed to create meaningful engagement between brands and audiences.

Tech-Led Experiences

Interactive, immersive and technology-enabled solutions that use digital innovation to create stronger and more memorable engagement across physical and digital environments.

Merchandising

Brand merchandise and retail-led solutions designed to extend brand visibility, strengthen consumer connections and create engagement beyond individual campaigns or events.

Full-Funnel Marketing

Integrated marketing solutions spanning strategy, creative communication, campaign execution, consumer engagement and measurable outcomes across different stages of the customer journey.

By bringing these capabilities together, VMS Events aims to provide brands with a more connected operating model that integrates strategy, creativity, technology, production, experiences, retail visibility and marketing execution within one collaborative ecosystem.

Strengthening the Domestic Footprint

Alongside the rebranding of VMS Events, VMS Group is increasing its investments and focus in establishing Buzybug (in house mar tech company) and Gurmyst (sales arm focusing towards SMB and Govt) while strengthening its infrastructure in India through larger offices and expanded operational capabilities The domestic expansion is designed to support the company’s growing team while strengthening its creative, technological and execution capabilities.

The expanded infrastructure will also give VMS Group greater capacity to manage larger and more integrated mandates spanning multiple disciplines, markets and consumer touchpoints.

The company sees India continuing to play a central role in its growth strategy, both as a major market for brand engagement and as an execution and capability hub supporting domestic and international assignments.

London Office Marks VMS Group’s First International Expansion

A key milestone in the company’s transformation is the establishment of its first international office in London.

The London presence will enable VMS Group to explore international partnerships, develop cross-border opportunities and connect the company’s execution capabilities in India with brands and opportunities across the UK and other international markets.

The office is also expected to strengthen VMS Group’s ability to support Indian brands looking to expand internationally, while providing global organisations with access to an experienced marketing and execution partner in India.

Commenting on the international expansion, Pradeep Sharma, Founder and Chairman, VMS Group, said:

“London gives us an important gateway into international markets while allowing us to build on the execution strength we have developed in India. Our objective is to create an organisation that can think globally, collaborate across markets and execute locally with equal strength. As our clients become increasingly international in their outlook, we want VMS Group to be able to grow alongside them.”

Building a Globally Connected Marketing Platform

The transition to VMS Events represents more than a corporate rebranding.

It reflects the company’s broader strategy of creating an integrated platform where multiple marketing disciplines can work together to deliver more consistent and connected brand experiences.

With its strengthened domestic infrastructure, international presence, refreshed brand identity and expanded capabilities, VMS Events intends to increasingly work across mandates that require a combination of experiential marketing, technology, creative execution, merchandising, retail engagement and full-funnel marketing.

The company will continue to build capabilities across strategy, design, technology, communication and production while exploring collaborations and partnerships that strengthen its ability to service clients across geographies.

About VMS Events

Founded in 2010 ,VMS Eventsis an integrated marketing and brand-experience company offering activations and events, tech-led experiences, merchandising and full-funnel marketing solutions.

VMS events brings together strategists, designers, technologists, communicators and production specialists to develop innovation-led solutions for brands across industries.

Having worked with leading organisations across technology, FMCG, financial services, automotive, consumer electronics and alcobev, VMS Events combines creative thinking with technology and large-scale execution capabilities.

With an expanding presence across India and its first international office in London, VMS Group is building a globally connected platform for integrated brand engagement.

Website: www.vmsevents.com

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