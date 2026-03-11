VNT Accelerates Energy-Efficient Solutions for India’s Telecom Networks

Gurugram 11th March, 2026— With rapid expansion of 4G networks and ongoing 5G rollouts, energy efficiency has become a strategic priority for India’s telecom sector. VNT, a leading provider of energy-efficient power and energy management solutions, is supporting telecom operators in optimising energy consumption, improving site reliability, and advancing sustainability goals. Energy costs account for a significant share of telecom operating expenses. Rising electricity tariffs, increasing site density, and sustainability mandates are driving operators to adopt smarter energy infrastructure focused on efficiency, lifecycle performance, and reduced carbon footprint.

“Energy efficiency has evolved from a backend operational issue to a board-level priority for telecom operators,” said Ms. Shivani Rathore, Telecom Head, VNT. “Operators today are looking at total cost of ownership, energy losses, and long-term sustainability while planning network expansion.” The telecom sector is witnessing a transition toward high-efficiency rectifiers, intelligent power management systems, lithium-ion batteries, and hybrid energy solutions integrating solar power. These technologies are helping operators reduce diesel dependency, enhance uptime, and improve resilience—especially at remote and rural sites.

VNT’s telecom solutions include 98 per cent efficiency rectifiers, smart monitoring and control systems, lithium-based energy storage, and solar power integration designed specifically for telecom applications. These solutions enable real-time energy optimisation, predictive maintenance, and efficient management of large, distributed site networks.

Since its inception in 2003, VNT has powered over 350,000 telecom sites across India and international markets, including Southeast Asia. Over the past year, the company has expanded solar-powered telecom deployments, upgraded legacy power systems, and strengthened site protection and resilience measures as part of its global expansion.

VNT’s energy-efficient solutions are increasingly being adopted by telecom operators to improve network performance while lowering operational and energy costs VNT’s focus remains on enabling future-ready, energy-efficient, and climate-resilient telecom sites. With telecom networks contributing significantly to national electricity consumption, optimising power usage is critical for both economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.

"The future of telecom energy lies in intelligent, decentralised, and sustainable systems," added Ms. Shivani "VNT is committed to supporting telecom operators with scalable solutions aligned to net-zero and long-term performance goals."

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)