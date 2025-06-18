DT
VNT Celebrates 22 Years of Market Leadership, Driving Sustainability Across 5+ Countries

VNT Celebrates 22 Years of Market Leadership, Driving Sustainability Across 5+ Countries

PTI
Updated At : 02:06 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Gurugram, Haryana | 18th June 2025.

VNT, a trusted name in power solutions, proudly marks 22 years of innovation and impact since its founding in 2003. Over the years, the company has emerged as a leader in providing solar energy and telecom solutions, while also expanding into EV charging and power management systems (PPC & EMS).

Pioneering several industries first in India—including high-efficiency telecom rectifiers, wireless combiner boxes, and advanced lightning protection systems—VNT is now gearing up to bring its AI driven products and services to the global market with a strong focus on sustainability.

With operations spanning over five countries, VNT has delivered more than 55 GW of solar solutions worldwide, served over 1,000 clients, and powered more than 250,000 telecom sites—underscoring its commitment to building a greener future.

“With innovation and sustainability at the heart of our journey, we’re proud of the strong foundation we’ve built over two decades,” said Dr. Vikas Almadi, Managing Director, and Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our 400+ employees, the trust of our partners, and our shared vision for a cleaner tomorrow.” VNT continues to expand its global footprint, offering advanced energy and infrastructure solutions that help industries and communities transition to a more sustainable future.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

