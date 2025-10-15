VNT: Showcasing Global Energy Innovations at Two Premier Expos

Powering a Sustainable Tomorrow Gurgaon, 15th October 2025 VNT, a global leader in power and energy solutions, is set to make a strong impression on the international stage by participating in two prestigious renewable energy events this October — All Energy Australia (29–30 Oct 2025, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre) and the Renewable Energy Expo 2025 (30th Oct – 1st Nov 2025), India Expo Mart, Greater Noida).

With a steadfast commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability, and advancing global net-zero goals, VNT continues to demonstrate its vision of scaling green technologies across continents.

While its solar combiner box solutions & engineering services will take center stage in Australia, the complete range will be unveiled at the Renewable Energy Expo in India & will present its comprehensive portfolio of advanced solutions — spanning solar monitoring & combiner box systems, high-efficiency telecom power solutions, rugged EV chargers, solarized telecom site integrations, and engineering services that enhance the safety and reliability of solar power plants.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations, explore customized solutions, and engage directly with VNT’s global team of experts.

“By participating in both India and Australia, VNT reinforces its commitment to shaping a connected, resilient, and sustainable energy future,” said Dr. Vikas Almadi, Managing Director, VNT, and Mr.

Rahul Sharma, CEO, VNT. “Our presence at these global platforms reflects our vision of delivering innovation that empowers industries worldwide.” (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

