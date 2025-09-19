DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / VNT Supercharges India’s EV Future with Expanded Nationwide Charging Network Powering electric buses, trucks, and mining fleets with rugged, high-performance charging solutions

VNT Supercharges India’s EV Future with Expanded Nationwide Charging Network Powering electric buses, trucks, and mining fleets with rugged, high-performance charging solutions

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 01:47 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gurgaon, India – 19th Sept 2025 — India’s electric vehicle market is surging, with 20.38 lakh EVs sold in FY 2024-25, up 15.68% from the previous year. EVs now account for 7.8% of total automobile sales, reflecting the nation’s rapid shift to clean mobility. Amid this growth, VNT is expanding its nationwide sales and service network, reinforcing its leadership in EV charging. Proven in demanding mining environments, VNT chargers are built for extreme conditions, operating 14–15 hours daily (60% of the day) versus 4–5% utilization for peers — making them true workhorses.

Advertisement

All-weather and all-electric-conditions proof, VNT chargers have powered electric buses, trucks, and mining fleets for years with no efficiency loss even after two years of heavy use. Customers benefit from aging-proof durability and predictive AI safety alerts, for maximum uptime.

AC and DC chargers from 3.5 kW to 1.2 MW serve commercial, fleet, highway, and mining needs. From supply and installation to 5–10 year AMCs, VNT delivers real peace of mind to operators nationwide.

Advertisement

VNT is also pushing for: • Charging stations every 25 km along highways and in cities • Scalable charging for industries, corporate parks, logistics hubs, and mines “With future-ready technology, a nationwide service network, and a proven track record, VNT is making India’s EV transition fast, smooth, and built to last,” said Dr. Vikas Almadi, Managing Director, and Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO at VNT.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts