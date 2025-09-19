VNT Supercharges India’s EV Future with Expanded Nationwide Charging Network Powering electric buses, trucks, and mining fleets with rugged, high-performance charging solutions

Gurgaon, India – 19th Sept 2025 — India’s electric vehicle market is surging, with 20.38 lakh EVs sold in FY 2024-25, up 15.68% from the previous year. EVs now account for 7.8% of total automobile sales, reflecting the nation’s rapid shift to clean mobility. Amid this growth, VNT is expanding its nationwide sales and service network, reinforcing its leadership in EV charging. Proven in demanding mining environments, VNT chargers are built for extreme conditions, operating 14–15 hours daily (60% of the day) versus 4–5% utilization for peers — making them true workhorses.

All-weather and all-electric-conditions proof, VNT chargers have powered electric buses, trucks, and mining fleets for years with no efficiency loss even after two years of heavy use. Customers benefit from aging-proof durability and predictive AI safety alerts, for maximum uptime.

AC and DC chargers from 3.5 kW to 1.2 MW serve commercial, fleet, highway, and mining needs. From supply and installation to 5–10 year AMCs, VNT delivers real peace of mind to operators nationwide.

VNT is also pushing for: • Charging stations every 25 km along highways and in cities • Scalable charging for industries, corporate parks, logistics hubs, and mines “With future-ready technology, a nationwide service network, and a proven track record, VNT is making India’s EV transition fast, smooth, and built to last,” said Dr. Vikas Almadi, Managing Director, and Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO at VNT.

