VNT Unveils State-of-the-Art DC-DC Converter, VNT-RAV5, at REI Expo 2026, Powering the Next Generation of Solar + Storage

Greater Noida, 22 October 2026: VNT today unveiled VNT-RAV5, its next-generation MMC based bidirectional DC-DC converter, at REI Expo 2026, marking a significant step towards smarter and more efficient integration of solar power with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The product was inaugurated at the VNT booth by Mr. SivaKumar V. Vepakomma, Director (Power Systems), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Advertisement

Designed to directly connect the solar DC bus with battery storage, VNT-RAV5 enables energy to flow efficiently in both directions, supporting battery charging and discharging. Its modular architecture is designed to reduce conversion losses, equipment requirements and system footprint compared with conventional AC-coupled configurations.

Advertisement

“The future of renewable energy is not only about generating clean power, but also about storing and managing it intelligently. VNT-RAV5 is designed to make solar-plus-storage systems more efficient, scalable and future-ready,” said Dr. Vikas Almadi, Managing Director, VNT.

The launch comes as India’s renewable energy sector rapidly moves towards Solar + BESS, creating growing demand for advanced power-conversion technologies. VNT-RAV5 is designed for utility-scale solar and BESS projects, DC-coupled storage systems, industrial applications and future high-power energy systems.

Advertisement

VNT is a renowned supplier of telecom power systems and protection solutions, with its solar solutions deployed across more than 100 GW of solar power plants globally.

With modular scalability, bidirectional operation and MMC technology, VNT-RAV5 reflects VNT’s commitment to advancing innovative power-conversion solutions for the evolving clean-energy ecosystem.

VNT-RAV5 is fully designed and manufactured in India and is the first of its kind in the global market.

VNT-RAV5: Connecting Solar. Empowering Storage. Enabling the Future.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)