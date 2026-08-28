VO Chidambaranar Port ramps up infrastructure as cargo traffic projected to cross 53 MT by 2029-30

New Delhi, [India] August 28 (ANI): VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Authority is accelerating infrastructure development as cargo traffic at the port is projected to rise to 53.25 million tonnes by 2029-30, driven by an increase in container and bulk cargo volumes, according to a press release issued by the Port Authority on Friday.

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The port has handled 14.73 million tonnes of cargo, including 2.95 lakh TEUs of container traffic and 8.84 million tonnes of major bulk cargo, up to July 2026. Cargo traffic is projected to reach 48.30 million tonnes in 2027-28 and further rise to 50.72 million tonnes in 2028-29, before reaching 53.25 million tonnes in 2029-30.

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To cater to the expected growth, the Port is upgrading Berth No 7 into a modern container terminal at an estimated cost of ₹517.19 crore. The 370-metre berth will have its draft increased from 11.7 metres to 14.20 metres, enabling it to handle container vessels of up to 12,100 TEUs. The terminal will have an annual handling capacity of 4.2 lakh TEUs and is scheduled for completion by March 2029.

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The development of Multi Cargo Berth No 10, being undertaken at a cost of ₹87.38 crore, is around 70% complete. The berth will initially have a capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum, with provision to increase this to 10.22 million tonnes per annum after the draft is enhanced to 14.20 metres. The project is targeted for completion by November 30.

The Port is also developing an additional 40-acre Custom Bond Area at a cost of ₹61.64 crore to increase bulk cargo stacking capacity and improve road connectivity to the upcoming Green Hydrogen plant areas and North Cargo Berth-II and III.

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Supporting infrastructure is also being strengthened. The Port has completed ₹5.34 crore of enhancement works at its Marshalling Yard, which has already facilitated the rail dispatch of 100 VinFast electric vehicles from Tuticorin to Ballabhgarh in Haryana using NMG wagons.

In addition, a 3 million-litre-per-day seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant is being established at a cost of ₹72.66 crore to meet present and future potable water requirements. The project is scheduled for completion by August 6, 2027.

Port Authority Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit said the initiatives are aimed at enhancing cargo-handling efficiency and strengthening logistics infrastructure to meet the evolving requirements of trade and industry. (ANI)

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