Vodafone garners Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors

PTI

New Delhi, April 17

Just ahead of its mega FPO opening to public investors, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has announced closure of its anchor book allocation, raising about Rs 5,400 crore from marquee global and domestic investors.

This could be the third-largest anchor book after One 97 Communications and LIC. One 97 Communications and LIC had raised Rs 8,235 crore and Rs 5,627 crore in the anchor round, respectively.