Vodafone garners Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors

New Delhi, April 17
Just ahead of its mega FPO opening to public investors, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has announced closure of its anchor book allocation, raising about Rs 5,400 crore from marquee global and domestic investors.
This could be the third-largest anchor book after One 97 Communications and LIC. One 97 Communications and LIC had raised Rs 8,235 crore and Rs 5,627 crore in the anchor round, respectively.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran
Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats
Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur