Vodafone to axe 11,000 jobs

London, May 16
Wireless carrier Vodafone on Tuesday said it’s laying off 11,000 workers as part of a major revamp aimed at cutting costs and boosting flagging financial performance.
Vodafone, one of the world’s biggest mobile phone companies by subscribers, made the announcement as it reported that its annual earnings dropped 1.3% and forecast little or no earnings growth over the financial year. — AP
