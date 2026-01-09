CHANDIGARH, India, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly recognizes Voices of Distinction: Ten Professionals Creating Enduring Impact. Extending well beyond conventional roles, they emerge as mentors, thought pioneers, and drivers of change—fostering creativity, analytical thinking, ethical governance, and social accountability. Through their influential professional contributions, visionary leadership, and active community involvement, these remarkable individuals inspire generations to dream ambitiously and lead with purpose. Their shared impact creates a lasting legacy, establishing them as true architects of progress and guiding pillars for the nation's future.

Dr. Ravineet R. Sami: Dr. Ravineet R. Sami is a respected leader in financial governance and higher education, with over two decades of experience defined by strategic vision, disciplined leadership, and commitment to institutional excellence and nation-building. As Chief Finance, Planning, and Development Officer at The University of Fiji, he has strengthened financial sustainability, governance frameworks, and long-term growth through digital transformation, infrastructure development, and robust compliance systems.

A strong advocate of lifelong learning, Dr. Sami holds a Professional Doctorate in Leadership Management, an Honorary Doctorate in Accounting and Financial Management, an MSc in Finance and Investment, multiple MBAs, and prestigious international fellowships from Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Beyond his institutional role, he serves as an Ambassador for the Association.

Mr. Harish Chelani (CEO & Founder): Mr. Harish Chelani is a global entrepreneur whose rise from modest beginnings to a multi-million-dollar enterprise reflects vision and execution. Arriving in Dubai in 2003 with a salary of 1,000 AED, he worked relentlessly, often putting in 18 hours a day, to master global trade, consumer behavior, and supply chains. In 2014, he founded the Jumbo Master Group of Companies, now comprising 13 businesses across the UAE, Africa, and Oman, with active expansion into real estate and a large-scale entry into the Indian market underway. The group operates across FMCG and real estate, generating over USD 500 million annually. Its flagship brand, Classy, manages 250+ SKUs across food, non-food, and personal care, distributed in 1,500+ stores across 35+ countries. In 2025, the group won Best International Food Brand of the Year, while Mr. Harish Chelani received Best Innovative Businessman of the Year.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar: Dr. Sanjeev Kumar is a distinguished scholar, entrepreneur, and Supreme Court advocate whose career reflects a rare integration of literature, law, and leadership. He holds a Doctor of Literature (D.Lit.) along with advanced qualifications from MIT, Boston, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, underscoring his academic and professional depth. With over 35 years of experience, he has successfully led organizations such as India Netbooks Pvt. Ltd. and BPA Advisory Limited, contributing significantly to finance, corporate governance, and legal strategy. A prolific author of 290 books across literature, law, and children's education, he stands among India's most versatile intellectuals. As Founder-Chairman of BPA Foundation and Vama Academy, he actively promotes language learning and empowerment.

Mr. Pritesh Patel: Pritesh Patel is the Founder and CEO of Akshar Holdings, a UAE-based diversified group with operations spanning real estate leasing, brokerage, holiday homes, and allied services. Established in 2018, the organization was built on principles of trust, operational discipline, and long-term value creation. His entrepreneurial journey began in general trading, where early challenges shaped his conviction that sustainable businesses are driven by structure, patience, and accountability. Over time, he strategically expanded Akshar Holdings across the UAE, India, and select international markets. Known for his grounded and methodical leadership style, he prioritizes stability, compliance, and consistent performance. Patel remains focused on building resilient enterprises that create enduring value for clients, partners, investors, and the communities they serve with integrity and vision.

Dr. Venugopal Reddy: Dr. Venugopal Reddy Iragamreddy, MBBS, DCH, MRCPCH, DSc, FRCPCH, FRACP, MBA, PhD, is an internationally recognised paediatrician, community health advocate, and healthcare leader with over fourteen years of clinical, academic, and administrative experience. At Ovum Woman and Child Specialty Hospital, Bengaluru, he has strengthened paediatric and community healthcare through evidence-based practice, quality systems, and structured hospital governance.

A prolific academic, he has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed research papers and twelve medical books, contributing significantly to paediatric education and clinical preparedness. He also serves as Course Director for MRCPCH and MRCOG training programmes and is a recognised faculty member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

Beyond institutional roles, Dr. Reddy leads community health initiatives with organisations such as UNICEF and the United Nations Volunteers programme, focusing on maternal and child health, preventive care, public health awareness, and equitable access.

Dr. Anupam Narula: Dr. Anupam Narula is a renowned Professor of Marketing and Head of Public Relations and Communication at Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), New Delhi. With over 30 years of rich experience spanning teaching, research, consulting, training, industry engagement, and institution building, he is widely recognised as a thought leader in management education. He has held key academic leadership roles including Founder Director, Dean, Head of Department, and Area Chairman, and has been associated with premier institutions such as FORE School of Management, Amity University, BIMTECH, and Jaipuria Institute of Management.

Dr. Narula holds a Ph.D. in Economics, multiple postgraduate qualifications, and international certifications, with core expertise in consumer behaviour, service marketing, global innovation strategy, and marketing for higher education institutions.

Dr. Dharmesh J. Shah : Dr. Dharmesh J. Shah is a nationally respected academic leader shaping India's higher education and research landscape. With over three decades of experience, he blends scholarly depth with strategic vision to build institutions that are research-driven, innovation-focused, and globally connected. An expert in Artificial Intelligence, Digital Image Processing, and VLSI Design, he has authored more than 100 research publications and holds multiple patents, reflecting his commitment to application-oriented innovation. Renowned for academic governance and curriculum reform, Dr. Shah has championed interdisciplinary learning, ethical leadership, and strong industry integration. As a mentor and thought leader, he has guided countless scholars and educators, playing a pivotal role in nurturing future talent and strengthening India's position as a competitive, knowledge-driven nation worldwide today.

Mr. Vikram Kamrendra Singh: The artistic journey of Vikram Kamrendra Singh spans more than three decades of discipline and thoughtful exploration. A contemporary Indian artist, he is known for a refined visual language defined by minimal lines, symbolic restraint, and conceptual depth. His work explores time, memory, literature, and inner consciousness, inviting reflection rather than spectacle. Over the years, he has exhibited at respected institutions including AIFACS Gallery, Nehru Centre Mumbai, Arpana Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, and the Gaiety Theatre Cultural and Heritage Complex, Shimla. Beyond gallery spaces, his illustrations and designs have appeared in books, journals, and publications, bridging visual art and literature. Recently conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Visual Art, Singh's career reflects integrity, patience, and enduring artistic relevance globally.

Mr. Biswajit Chowdhury: Mr. Biswajit Chowdhury is a respected leader in India's social reform and community development space, known for decades of consistent humanitarian service. With over twenty-five years of active engagement, his work reflects integrity, perseverance, and a deep commitment to inclusive growth. A former President of the Rotary Club of Kolkata, he has focused on translating social responsibility into practical, sustainable action. His initiatives span public health, sanitation, community welfare, and organizational development, closely aligned with national priorities and grassroots needs. Honored with the Bharat Ratna Samman, his contributions are recognized nationally and internationally, not merely for achievements, but for a life devoted to ethical leadership, social harmony, and long-term societal transformation that continues to inspire future generations across communities.

Dr. Ananth Vaidyanathan: Dr. Ananth Vaidyanathan, born into a middle-class Brahmin family in Kerala, exemplifies how perseverance, discipline, and passion can transform ambition into achievement. His professional journey began humbly as a bellboy at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, from where he steadily rose through dedication and hard work. Over the years, he served across the hospitality spectrum, holding roles from kitchen steward and cook to general manager and senior vice president. For the past eighteen years, he has successfully led his own hospitality enterprise, Touch of Class, as its CEO. A doctorate holder from Panama University, he is among only four professionals in Maharashtra with a PhD in Hospitality. Honored with multiple national awards, he also leads the Bhagyam Impact Foundation.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP, established in 2019, is a premier organizer of National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies across sectors like Education, Business, Healthcare, NGOs, and Entertainment. With a mission to recognize excellence, Kiteskraft honors individuals who drive innovation and outcome-based learning. Certified by ISO and MSME, and registered under MCA, it upholds high standards of quality. Recognized by the Scholar's Book of World Records, Kiteskraft fosters industry collaboration through impactful events. With a dedicated team and a vision for excellence, Kiteskraft Productions LLP continues to inspire, empower, and shape a brighter future. Visit www.kiteskraft.com for more.

