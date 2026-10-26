Volkswagen Group partners with NXP for next-generation vehicle technology, first model due in 2027

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Volkswagen Group has announced partnership with NXP Semiconductors to source microcontrollers for its future software-defined vehicles, as the automaker seeks to standardise semiconductor technology across its brands and vehicle segments, according to a company statement.

As per the release, the partnership is part of Volkswagen Group’s broader semiconductor strategy.

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NXP Semiconductors provides semiconductor solutions for the automotive, industrial, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile and communications infrastructure sectors.

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“Volkswagen Group and NXP Semiconductors today announced ahead of the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Wolfsburg that they had agreed on a strategic partnership. NXP’s S32K5 family of microcontrollers (MCUs) is intended to serve as an important building block of Volkswagen Group’s future software-defined vehicle (SDV) architecture, supporting zonal control across all brands and vehicle segments. The first vehicle featuring the new architecture is planned for 2027,” the release said.

As per the release, NXP's S32K5 microcontrollers (MCUs) are designed to combine functions previously handled by separate chips and electronic control units (ECUs) into zonal controllers, reducing hardware complexity.

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The chips will form a common component of the future zonal software-defined vehicle (SDV) architecture being developed by Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies (RV Tech), a joint venture between Volkswagen Group and Rivian. The architecture is expected to be used across vehicles from both companies while allowing them to offer brand-specific features, it said.

The release further noted that modern vehicles are increasingly equipped with digital features, requiring multiple electronic control units (ECUs) to manage different functions. However, using separate ECUs adds to development complexity, increases the number of components and makes it harder to scale technology across vehicle models, it said.

Zonal architecture addresses these challenges by combining several vehicle functions into fewer ECUs using advanced microcontrollers.

“Next to high-performance processors that provide the central computing power and make complex decisions for AI-enabled functions such as automated driving and advanced infotainment, the S32K5 MCUs serve as the core processors of the vehicle's zonal controllers,” the company said.

The microcontrollers connect sensors and other vehicle components, process data and manage systems including lighting, comfort, chassis and safety, supporting the vehicle's central computing platform, it added.

Commenting on the develpoment, Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO at NXP Semiconductors, said, “Intelligent, software-defined vehicles must operate safely, securely and reliably. Together with Volkswagen Group and RV Tech, NXP is bringing scalable real-time compute, trusted edge intelligence and continuous software innovation together to create a scalable foundation for the next generation of intelligent vehicles.”

Werner Tietz, Member of the Extended Volkswagen Group Executive Committee, Group Research and Development, said, “Our future zonal architecture, developed by RV Tech and supported by strategic technology partners such as NXP, creates a scalable technology foundation for multiple Group brands and vehicle segments. By harmonizing key technologies across the Group, we reduce complexity, leverage scale and accelerate innovation while enabling advanced digital capabilities. This allows us to bring digital innovations to our customers faster and continuously enhance our vehicles throughout their lifecycle." (ANI)

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