Volkswagen India opens new touchpoint in Punjab’s Patiala

Volkswagen India on Thursday announced the inauguration of a new customer touchpoint in Patiala, further expanding the brand’s footprint in northern India.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “Punjab continues to be a strategically significant market for Volkswagen, contributing meaningfully to our overall national sales. The expansion of our network in the state is aligned with our commitment to expand the network reach in this state and deliver German-engineered cars that redefine premium mobility experiences. We are confident the team at Volkswagen Patiala will elevate customer experiences and drive the next chapter of growth in this market.”

Ashok Singhal, Managing Director, Volkswagen Patiala, said, “We are proud to strengthen our association with Volkswagen India through the inauguration of this new facility. By operating dedicated facilities in both Patiala and Bathinda, we aim to bring the brand closer to customers through enhanced accessibility and service excellence. Our focus remains on delivering a world-class ownership journey, underpinned by the brand’s core values of safety, quality, and reliability.”

Volkswagen Patiala comprises of a state-of-the-art showroom and a dedicated workshop for service and spares, handled by a team of 40 trained professionals. The showroom, located on the Rajpura-Patiala Road, features a four-car display, including the brand’s 5-star GNCAP-rated Virtus and Taigun, as well as the new Tiguan R-Line. The spares and service workshop, situated at Chamarheri, near the Patiala Toll Plaza, houses eight service bays, including facilities for body and paint repairs. To further enhance customer convenience, the facility offers Express Service and Volkswagen Assistance, enabling faster service turnarounds and doorstep support for minor repairs and breakdowns.

With this inauguration, the brand’s network across Punjab, Chandigarh and Panchkula now stands at 11 sales and 7 service touchpoints.