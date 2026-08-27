Vox Architecture Ideas Competition 2026

VOX Ceilings as a Design Statement The VOX Architecture Ideas Competition, curated by FOAID in collaboration with VOX, is a premier platform that celebrates innovation, creativity, and emerging voices in architecture and design. Over the past decade, the competition has brought together aspiring architects, interior designers, and established industry leaders, creating a space where fresh ideas and groundbreaking projects are recognised on a global stage.

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The competition provides young professionals below the age of 35 with the opportunity to showcase their work alongside some of the industry's most respected names. With over 200+ renowned jury members and more than 1,200+ participants annually, VOX Architecture Ideas has gained significant recognition for nurturing the next generation of design innovators.

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Shortlisted participants present their projects live before an esteemed jury panel and are honoured at the FOAID’s Grand Awards Ceremony in the presence of leading architects, designers, and industry professionals. Winning and shortlisted entries also receive extensive visibility through exhibitions, digital showcases, and social media features, reaching over 2.2+ lakh viewers.

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When VOX Architecture Ideas introduced "VOX Ceilings as a Design Statement" — a category dedicated entirely to innovative ceiling systems —it became one of the event's most talked-about highlights, generating an overwhelming response from architects and designers nationwide. The VOX Design Challenge has continued to grow year after year, with Span Architects winning a Mahindra XUV in 2024 and Mahan Architects taking home a Mercedes GLA 200 in 2025, setting a compelling precedent for what's yet to come.

This year, the challenge returns with its signature category — "VOX Ceilings as a Design Statement" — inviting architects and designers to reimagine ceilings not as a functional afterthought, but as a bold centrepiece of design.

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Open to architects and designers of all ages, this challenge breaks from the norm — the under-35 age criterion does not apply here, making it one of the most inclusive platforms in the competition. Entries will be evaluated by a renowned jury from Zaha Hadid Architects, bringing world-class design expertise to the table.

The stakes? Once again, a brand new Mercedes GLA 200 for the winner.

The competition is evaluated by a distinguished jury of leading architects, designers, and industry experts from the architecture and interior design fraternity. Over the years, FOAID has brought together more than 200 experienced professionals annually as part of its jury panel.

To find more details & register, visit here - https://events.foaidindia.in/vox-architecture-ideas#/?affl=voxpr Requirements/Eligibility • Open to practising architects and interior designers.

• Participants may submit projects across multiple categories.

• Entries must be original works by the participant or participating firm.

• Submissions should include project images, drawings, and a brief project description.

• The competition is open to participants across India.

Categories The competition features a wide range of architecture and interior design categories, including: • Interior Design - Residential Apartment (more than 1000 sq.ft.) • Interior Design - Residential Apartment (less than 1000 sq.ft.) • Interior Design - Residential Villa & Bungalow • Interior Design - Restaurant & Lounge Bar • Interior Design - Commercial • Interior Design - Retail • Architecture - Residential Villa & Bungalow • Architecture - Commercial • Architecture & Interior Design - Healthcare & wellness • Architecture & Interior Design - Public & Institutional Building • Architecture & Interior Design - Hospitality • Special Category - VOX Ceilings as a Design Statement Prizes • Opportunity to present projects live before an esteemed jury panel • Recognition at FOAID’s Grand Award Ceremony • Trophy presentation in front of 400+ global architects and designers • Showcase at the FOAID exhibition attended by over 6,000 visitors • Dedicated feature across FOAID’s digital and social media platforms • Feature in the prestigious FOAID Coffee Table Book • Networking opportunities with leading architects, designers, and industry professionals • Grand Prize for the special category “VOX Ceilings as a Design Statement” - Mercedes GLA 200 About FOAID FOAID, stepping into its 13th year, is one of India’s leading architecture and design platforms, known for bringing together architects, designers, brands, and creative professionals through conferences, exhibitions, awards, and knowledge-led initiatives. Through the VOX Architecture Ideas Competition, FOAID aims to create opportunities for emerging talent while fostering dialogue, innovation, and excellence in the built environment.

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