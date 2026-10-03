VOX Launches Its First Co-Created Collection in Collaboration with Sumessh Menon at Design Democracy 2026

VOX India, a joint venture between VOX Europe and the former promoters of Ashirvad Pipes, presented its most comprehensive showcase at Design Democracy 2026, held from 18–20 September at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The highlight of VOX's presence was the debut of the VOX Signature Series x Sumessh Menon Editions, alongside a curated display of the brand's full range of surface systems across a specially designed experiential booth.

The collection marks VOX's collaboration with an architect — Sumessh Menon, one of India's most celebrated architecture and interior design practices. Rather than being an extension of an existing catalogue, the collection has been designed from scratch specifically for walls and ceilings. As Sumessh Menon puts it, the idea was simple: take "the surfaces we usually treat as background... and give them the wow they deserve."

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The collection's opening expression — a sculpted, curved profile in a living-metal Copper finish is part of the broader Curve range, which also spans unicolour, wooden, and metallic tones including Golden Oak and Walnut. Copper was also chosen for what it represents: a metal once considered ordinary, even overlooked, that Sumessh sees as having earned its place as a luxury material. Copper's warmth and living finish gave the collection a material identity that felt both grounded and elevated. It also has a quality where the finish visibly changes character depending on the light around it, reading as toned-down and monolithic by day and warmer, more dimensional by the evening.

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Alongside the new collection, VOX's booth showcased its complete range of ceiling, wall and facade systems — including Infratop, Fronto, Welo, MPC and SPC — giving architects and designers a full view of what the brand can bring to a project, from functional ceiling solutions to expressive wall and soffit designs.

VOX also hosted the Design Democracy launch party, bringing together architects, interior designers, developers, and design industry stakeholders for an evening dedicated to celebrating design and collaboration.

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