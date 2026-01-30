vritilife by Herbalife India Onboards Dr. Shivangi Rana to Drive Holistic Skincare and Wellness Education

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company and community, has onboarded Dr. Shivangi Rana as the Skincare Expert for vritilife, an Ayurveda-inspired skincare range. The association is part of Herbalife's focus on promoting knowledge-led conversations around skincare, wellness, and preventive health.

With clinical experience in areas such as skin, hair, pigmentation, aesthetics and anti-aging, Dr. Shivangi Rana, an accomplished dermatologist, focuses on addressing everyday skin issues through daily skin care routines, the right lifestyle choices, and healthy nutrition. As part of this engagement, Dr. Rana will curate digital content around common skin concerns, daily skincare routines, nutrition-led wellness, and expert perspectives on the vritilife range. She will also contribute to vritilife's training and education initiatives led by Herbalife India.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "At Herbalife, we believe that long-term wellness is built at the intersection of tradition, science, and education. With vritilife, our aim is to present Ayurveda in a way that fits into modern lifestyles, making it relevant for today's consumer. Dr. Shivangi Rana's approach towards skin health, nutrition, and preventive care aligns strongly with this philosophy and will help in strengthening consumer education for skincare and informed self-care."

Commenting on her association with Herbalife India, Dr. Shivangi Rana, Consultant Dermatologist said, "My approach to dermatology and wellness aligns closely with vritilife's contemporary interpretation of Ayurveda. I believe, traditional systems are most effective when they are clinically evaluated and applied through modern medical practice. Nutrition and overall wellbeing are closely interconnected. My focus remains on long-term skin health rather than short-term solutions. This integrated approach is the core to guiding consumers toward sustainable health outcomes."

Previously, Herbalife India has collaborated with prominent Indian athletes to strengthen the vritilife brand's association with wellness and performance. Smriti Mandhana, Indian women's cricket vice-captain, and Manika Batra, India's table tennis star, were onboarded as brand ambassadors for vritilife's Ayurvedic skincare range. Together, these associations reinforce Herbalife's belief that sustainable wellness is built through education, everyday discipline, and choices that support long-term health.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

