VSL PowerHive Marks Its Official Product Debut with Launch of 261 kWh product in the BESS segment

KOLKATA, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VSL PowerHive Pvt. Ltd., the battery and energy storage arm of Vikram Solar Limited, today announced the launch of the P261, a 125kW/261kWh liquid-cooled BESS designed for industrial and commercial consumers across India and international markets. While VION has been part of the PowerHive portfolio, the P261 marks the brand's first, official product launch, a significant milestone in VSL PowerHive's growth.

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The P261 is built to address a combination of energy needs faced by industrial and commercial users, including backup power, peak-load management, solar energy storage, diesel generator reduction, power quality and reliability support, EV charging and microgrid applications. With this launch, VSL PowerHive strengthens its position in the fast-growing energy storage segment, building on Vikram Solar's manufacturing expertise to serve customers across the full spectrum of the energy transition.

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The P261 pairs a compact, single-cabinet design with precision liquid cooling that protects cell health and extends battery life well beyond conventional systems. Its integrated energy management system enables real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics, backed by fire suppression and multi-layer protection against overcharge, short circuit and thermal events. The architecture is built for future capacity expansion, unifying solar input, grid, storage and EV charging within a single interface.

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At its core, the P261 houses a 261kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery with a nominal voltage of 832V and cell capacity of 314Ah, engineered for high-efficiency charge-discharge performance across both on-grid and off-grid configurations. The system is rated to operate reliably across a wide temperature range of -30°C to 50°C, and carries an IP52S rating for protection against dust and water ingress, making it suited for demanding industrial environments.

Designed for industrial and commercial consumers, the P261 supports peak-load management and demand charge reduction, strengthens solar energy utilisation through intelligent shifting, and delivers reliable backup power during outages. It also supports diesel generator reduction, EV charging infrastructure and power quality needs, making it equally suited to microgrid deployments and utility-scale grid support.

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Mr. Arun Mittal, CEO, VSL PowerHive Pvt. Ltd., said, "India's industrial and commercial sectors are ready for storage solutions that actually work for their needs, and the P261 answers that call. Bringing this to market as our first official product under PowerHive is a significant step, and there's much more in the pipeline." "India's energy transition is entering its most decisive phase, and storage will determine how fast and how far we go. With the P261, PowerHive moves from concept to commercial reality, built on the same manufacturing discipline and quality rigour that have defined Vikram Solar's journey in solar. This is more than a product launch, it is the foundation of a business we intend to scale with real ambition, as we work toward building PowerHive into a full-fledged storage solutions provider serving India and global markets in the years ahead," said Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Vikram Solar.

With the launch of the P261, VSL PowerHive takes a decisive step to address the growing energy storage needs of the C&I segment. As their first product in this space, it reflects their focus on delivering practical, customer-centric solutions while laying the foundation for a broader storage portfolio. The company remains committed to expanding its product offerings and strengthening its presence across the industrial, commercial and utility-scale storage segments in the years ahead.

About VSL PowerHive Founded in 2024, VSL PowerHive is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vikram Solar and a leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions, committed to accelerating the adoption of clean and sustainable power across India. Backed by expertise in LFP technology, distributed energy systems, and renewable power infrastructure, the company delivers high-quality, technology-driven solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications. VSL PowerHive's product lineup includes the P261, catering to commercial and industrial customers, alongside its flagship brand VION, which delivers reliable, scalable battery systems across residential, mobility, commercial, and utility-scale segments. Together, these offerings enable greater energy independence and support India's transition to clean energy.

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