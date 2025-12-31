DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / VTCN – Versatize Coin and the BC Hyper Chain (BCH) Ecosystem Under PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd.

VTCN – Versatize Coin and the BC Hyper Chain (BCH) Ecosystem Under PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd.

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:48 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Versatize Coin (VTCN) functions as a native digital asset within the BC Hyper Chain ecosystem. The token supports network utility, ecosystem participation, and application-level interactions across BC Hyper Chain and BC Swap. PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. oversees ecosystem development with a focus on governance clarity, infrastructure stability, and responsible growth. For more information Visit: https://versatizecoin.com PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. having CIN: U58200WB2024PTC274494 Register Under ROC-Kolkata. India's Leading Blockchain & 3D Game Developer Company | Who’s have 1Million+ Satisfied Client in Finance Technology | Innovative Solutions Provider.

Advertisement

Mr. Prosanta Nag, CEO / Founder of Pn Software Tech Pvt. Ltd has announced that BC SWAP is the official decentralized exchange (DEX) application developed and operated by PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. Built to support on-chain token swaps and ecosystem liquidity, BC SWAP forms a core component of the BC Hyper Chain ecosystem.

Advertisement

The platform is accessible via web and Android application, offering users decentralized access aligned with blockchain protocol standards. According to the company, BC Hyper Chain is designed to support decentralized applications, token utilities, and exchange integrations through a scalable and governed protocol architecture. The blockchain forms the core infrastructure layer for the company’s broader Web3 ecosystem said by Mr. Prosanta Nag, Creator of this Ecosystem. For Download or any more info Visit: https://bcswap.org (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts