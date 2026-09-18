Vumee Infra LLP Expands Its Real Estate Presence in Bhubaneswar with Vumee Amrapalli

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 18: Vumee Infra LLP is strengthening its presence in Odisha’s evolving real estate landscape with Vumee Amrapalli, a premium residential development near Patia Railway Station in Bhubaneswar. The project reflects the company’s focus on contemporary residential spaces, modern amenities and development aligned with the changing expectations of urban homebuyers.

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Located in one of Bhubaneswar’s developing residential corridors, Vumee Amrapalli is planned as a premium apartment development offering 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK and 3.5 BHK residences, along with penthouse options. The development is designed around a contemporary architectural approach while incorporating amenities intended to support modern urban living.

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The project features over 30,000 sq. ft. of amenities, a multistorey residential structure with 5S+21 floors, an infinity pool and other lifestyle-oriented facilities. Its location near Patia Railway Station further positions the development within Bhubaneswar’s expanding urban and residential ecosystem.

The development comes at a time when Bhubaneswar is witnessing continued growth in residential infrastructure, driven by expanding connectivity, urban development and increasing demand for contemporary housing options. Against this backdrop, Vumee Infra LLP is looking to contribute to the city’s changing residential landscape through projects that combine modern planning with a focus on quality and long-term value.

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Niradananda Nanda, Founder and Managing Partner, Vumee Infra LLP, said the company’s approach is centred on understanding the evolving needs of homebuyers and developing residential spaces that are aligned with contemporary lifestyles.

Vumee Infra LLP continues to explore opportunities across the real estate and infrastructure sector in Odisha, with an emphasis on modern development standards, evolving consumer expectations and sustainable long-term growth. The company’s ongoing initiatives are part of its broader effort to establish a growing presence within Odisha’s real estate ecosystem.

With Vumee Amrapalli, the company is bringing together premium residential configurations, contemporary architecture and lifestyle amenities within a strategically located development in Bhubaneswar. The project represents another step in Vumee Infra LLP’s efforts to participate in the state’s expanding urban development story.

As Odisha’s cities continue to evolve, developments such as Vumee Amrapalli reflect the growing demand for residential projects that offer modern design, connectivity and integrated lifestyle features.

For more information:

www.vumeeinfra.com

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