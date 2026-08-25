VUSI Partners With OBOXHR to Build Its India Team as Global SME Expansion Accelerates

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 25: VUSI, a global marketing and technology company focused on helping SMEs grow, has partnered with India-based HR company OBOXHR to support the recruitment and employment of its growing India-based team through an Employer of Record (EOR) model. The partnership provides VUSI with a faster and more cost-efficient route to building its presence in India as it expands its international operations.

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The partnership supports VUSI's ongoing international expansion and its plans to build its presence in India, including developing a local team to support its growing global operations and SME client base.

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This forms part of VUSI's early-stage expansion into India, where the company is establishing a presence in Gurugram and beginning to build a local team to support its international operations.

Through OBOXHR's Employer of Record model, VUSI can recruit employees in India without immediately having to establish and operate a fully independent local employment infrastructure. OBOXHR manages key employment and HR responsibilities on behalf of VUSI, helping streamline the process of hiring and onboarding staff in India.

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For businesses expanding internationally, establishing a new team can involve significant administrative, legal and operational requirements. An EOR arrangement can provide a simpler route to entering a market, allowing companies to begin recruiting and building local capabilities while reducing the time and upfront costs associated with setting up their own employment infrastructure.

For VUSI, the partnership provides a practical approach to expanding its India-based workforce as the company develops its international presence.

"India is an important part of our international growth strategy, but we want to expand responsibly and build our teams as our requirements develop," said Mike Ncube, CEO, VUSI. "Working with OBOXHR gives us a practical way to recruit talent in India quickly and efficiently while having the appropriate HR and employment infrastructure in place. It allows us to focus on building the team and serving our clients rather than creating an entire employment operation from the ground up."

OBOXHR's EOR services can be particularly valuable for international SMEs that want to access India's large and diverse talent pool without committing immediately to the cost and complexity of establishing a local entity and employment infrastructure.

"International companies increasingly want access to India's talent without taking on the cost and administrative complexity of establishing a full local employment infrastructure from day one," said OBOXHR spokesperson. "Our partnership with VUSI demonstrates how the EOR model can give growing businesses a practical way to begin building teams in India while they develop their longer-term presence."

The partnership also reflects VUSI's broader approach to international growth: building a distributed team and operational network that enables the company to serve SMEs across different markets while maintaining an efficient cost structure.

As VUSI continues to expand, the company expects India to play an increasingly important role in supporting its marketing, technology, operations and client service capabilities.

About VUSI

VUSI is a global marketing and technology company focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses attract customers, convert opportunities and grow. The company provides services across digital marketing, search marketing, SEO, technology and related growth solutions, with an expanding international presence.

About OBOXHR

OBOXHR is an India-based human resources company providing Employer of Record and recruitment solutions to businesses looking to build teams in India. Its services help international companies recruit and employ Indian talent while simplifying key HR and employment administration.

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VUSI

Website: https://vusi.com

Email: info@vusi.com

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