VYLOY (zolbetuximab) with Chemotherapy, Now Available for First-Line Treatment of Eligible Adult patients with Gastric and GEJ Adenocarcinoma in India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Astellas Pharma India today announced that VYLOY (zolbetuximab) in combination with chemotherapy is now available for the first-line treatment of adult patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors are HER2 negative and CLDN18.2 positive in India. This is the first and only approved therapy in India to offer extended survival benefit in combination with chemotherapy, the current standard of care for first-line treatment of adult gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors are HER2 negative and CLDN18.2 positive.

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The approval by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization was supported by results from the Phase 3 GLOW & SPOTLIGHT clinical trials. The SPOTLIGHT study evaluated VYLOY plus mFOLFOX6 (a combination chemotherapy regimen that includes oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil) compared to placebo plus mFOLFOX6. The GLOW study evaluated VYLOY plus CAPOX (a combination chemotherapy regimen that includes capecitabine and oxaliplatin) compared to placebo plus CAPOX. Both trials met their primary endpoint, progression-free survival (PFS), as well as a key secondary endpoint, overall survival (OS), in patients treated with VYLOY plus chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy. Across the SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials, the most common all-grade treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in the VYLOY treatment arms were nausea, vomiting and decreased appetite. 1

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An FDA-approved test is used to identify patients who may be eligible for VYLOY. The VENTANA CLDN18 (43-14A) RxDx Assay from Roche is an FDA-approved IHC test used to help determine CLDN18.2 status. 6

ABOUT GLOW & SPOTLIGHT TRIALS

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SPOTLIGHT is a Phase 3, global, multi-center, double-blind, randomized study, assessing the efficacy and safety of zolbetuximab plus mFOLFOX6 (a combination chemotherapy regimen that includes oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil) compared to placebo plus mFOLFOX6 as a first-line treatment in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma whose tumors were CLDN18.2 positive. The study enrolled 565 patients at 215 study locations in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, South America, and Asia. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) in participants treated with the combination of zolbetuximab plus mFOLFOX6 compared to those treated with placebo plus mFOLFOX6. Secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), safety and tolerability, and quality-of-life parameters. 2

In SPOTLIGHT, median PFS was 10.6 months (95% CI: 8.9, 12.5) in the zolbetuximab clzb/chemotherapy arm and 8.7 months (95% CI: 8.2, 10.3) in the placebo/chemotherapy arm (hazard ratio [HR] 0.751 [95% CI: 0.598, 0.942]; 1-sided p-value=0.0066). Median OS was 18.2 months (95% CI: 16.4, 22.9) and 15.5 months (95% CI: 13.5, 16.5), respectively, (HR 0.750 [95% CI: 0.601, 0.936]; 1-sided p-value=0.0053). 2

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of patients treated with VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6; the most common serious adverse reactions (>=2%) were vomiting (8%), nausea (7%), neutropenia (2.9%), febrile neutropenia (2.9%), diarrhea (2.9%), intestinal obstruction (3.2%), pyrexia (2.5%), pneumonia (2.5%), respiratory failure (2.2%), pulmonary embolism (2.2%), decreased appetite (2.1%) and sepsis (2.0%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 5% of patients who received VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6 including sepsis (1.4%), pneumonia (1.1%), respiratory failure (1.1%), intestinal obstruction (0.7%), acute hepatic failure (0.4%), acute myocardial infarction (0.4%), death (0.4%), disseminated intravascular coagulation (0.4%), encephalopathy (0.4%), and upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (0.4%). Permanent discontinuation of VYLOY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 20% of patients; the most common adverse reactions leading to discontinuation (>=2%) were nausea and vomiting. Dosage interruptions of VYLOY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 75% of patients; the most common adverse reactions leading to dose interruption (>=5%) were nausea, vomiting, neutropenia, abdominal pain, fatigue, and hypertension. 2

GLOW is a Phase 3, global, multi-center, double-blind, randomized study, assessing the efficacy and safety of zolbetuximab plus CAPOX (a combination chemotherapy regimen that includes capecitabine and oxaliplatin) compared to placebo plus CAPOX as a first-line treatment in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma whose tumors were CLDN18.2 positive. The study enrolled 507 patients at 166 study locations in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and Asia. The primary endpoint is PFS in participants treated with the combination of zolbetuximab plus CAPOX compared to those treated with placebo plus CAPOX. Secondary endpoints include OS, ORR, DOR, safety and tolerability, and quality-of-life parameters. 3

In GLOW, median PFS was 8.2 months (95% CI: 7.5, 8.8) in the zolbetuximab/chemotherapy arm and 6.8 months (95% CI: 6.1, 8.1) in the placebo/chemotherapy arm (hazard ratio [HR] 0.687 [95% CI: 0.544, 0.866]; 1-sided p-value=0.0007). Median OS was 14.4 months (95% CI: 12.3, 16.5) and 12.2 months (95% CI: 10.3, 13.7), respectively (HR 0.771 [95% CI: 0.615, 0.965]; 1-sided p-value=0.0118). 3

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients treated with VYLOY in combination with CAPOX; the most common serious adverse reactions (>=2%) were vomiting (6%), nausea (4.3%), decreased appetite (3.9%), decreased platelet count (3.1%), upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2.8%), diarrhea (2.8%), pneumonia (2.4%), pulmonary embolism (2.3%), and pyrexia (2.0%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received VYLOY in combination with CAPOX including sepsis (1.2%), pneumonia (0.4%), death (0.8%), upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (0.8%), cerebral hemorrhage (0.8%), abdominal infection (0.4%), acute respiratory distress syndrome (0.4%), cardio-respiratory arrest (0.4%), decreased platelet count (0.4%), disseminated intravascular coagulation (0.4%), dyspnea (0.4%), gastric perforation (0.4%), hemorrhagic ascites (0.4%), procedural complication (0.4%), sudden death (0.4%), and syncope (0.4%). Permanent discontinuation of VYLOY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 19% of patients; the most common adverse reaction leading to discontinuation (>=2%) was vomiting. Dosage interruption of VYLOY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 55% of patients; the most common adverse reactions leading to dose interruption (>=2%) were nausea, vomiting, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, fatigue, infusion-related reaction, and abdominal pain. 3

The recommended zolbetuximab dosage with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy is:

First dose: 800 mg/m2 intravenously,

Subsequent dosages:

600 mg/m2 intravenously every 3 weeks, or

400 mg/m2 intravenously every 2 weeks. 2,3

About VYLOY (zolbetuximab)

VYLOY™ (zolbetuximab) is a claudin 18.2-directed cytolytic antibody that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors are claudin (CLDN) 18.2 positive as determined by an FDA-approved test. As a first-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb), VYLOY targets and binds to CLDN18. 2, a transmembrane protein. VYLOY depletes CLDN18.2-positive cells via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). 1

Indication

VYLOY, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors are claudin (CLDN) 18.2 positive. 6

About Locally Advanced Unresectable Metastatic Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

Gastric and gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. GEJ adenocarcinoma is a cancer that starts at the area where the esophagus joins the stomach. In India, it is estimated that 68,548 people are living with G/GEJ cancer with a mortality of 45,392 annually.4 Signs and symptoms can include indigestion or heartburn, pain or discomfort in the abdomen, nausea and vomiting, bloating of the stomach after meals and loss of appetite. Signs of more advanced G/GEJ cancer can include unexplained weight loss, weakness and fatigue, and vomiting blood or having blood in the stool. Risk factors associated with gastric and GEJ cancer can include older age, male gender, family history, H. pylori infection, smoking, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Because early-stage gastric cancer symptoms frequently overlap with more common stomach-related conditions, G/GEJ cancer is often diagnosed in the advanced or metastatic stage, or once it has spread from the tumor's origin to other body tissues or organs. The five-year relative survival rate for patients at the metastatic stage is 8.1%. 5

Important Safety Information

For important Safety Information for VYLOY, submit your inquiry through our webform - https://www.astellas.com/in/medicines-information-submission

About Astellas

Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com.

"This press release is issued by Astellas Pharma India Private Limited solely for the purpose of providing factual information to accredited media representatives and registered healthcare professionals. It is not intended as, and shall not be construed as, an advertisement to the general public within the meaning of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, or the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. VYLOY™ (zolbetuximab) is a prescription-only medicine approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), India, and must only be prescribed and administered by qualified medical professionals. Nothing in this press release shall be construed as a guarantee or representation regarding therapeutic outcome, cure, or efficacy in any individual patient."

Astellas Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

References:

1.https://www.cdsco.gov.in/opencms/resources/UploadCDSCOWeb/2018/UploadBiologicalrDNA/CT-18%20Approvals%20Jan,%202020%20-%20march%202026.pdf

2. Shitara K, Lordick F, Bang YJ, et al. Zolbetuximab plus mFOLFOX6 in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma (SPOTLIGHT): a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, phase 3 trial. Lancet 2023;401(10389):1655-1668. Errata in: Lancet 2023;402(10398):290; Lancet 2024;403(10421):30.

3. Shah MA, Shitara K, Ajani JA, et al. Zolbetuximab plus CAPOX in CLDN18.2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma: the randomized, phase 3 GLOW trial. Nat Med 2023;29(8):2133-2141.

4. https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/populations/356-india-fact-sheet.pdf

5. National Cancer Institute. Cancer Stat Facts: Stomach Cancer. 2025. Accessed at https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/stomach.html on December 9, 2025.

6. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf23/P230018C

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