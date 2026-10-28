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Home / Business / Vyna Electric Enters Small Home Appliances, Expanding Its Consumer Portfolio

Vyna Electric Enters Small Home Appliances, Expanding Its Consumer Portfolio

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PTI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Backed by SUGS LLOYD Group’s engineering expertise, Vyna Electric launches irons, blenders and electric kettles, with plans to expand into induction cooktops and air fryers.

New Delhi [India], October 28: Vyna Electric, the consumer brand of SUGS LLOYD Group, has announced its entry into the small home appliances category, marking a significant step in the brand’s growth journey. The expansion extends Vyna Electric’s presence beyond LED lighting, switchgear and modular switches, broadening its offering for Indian consumers.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Sumit Kumar, Business Unit Head & Vice President, Vyna Electric, said: “Consumers today expect more from the products they bring into their homes. Alongside performance, they increasingly value convenience, reliability and long-term value. Our entry into the home appliances category marks an important step in expanding Vyna Electric’s consumer offering. Beginning with irons, blenders and electric kettles, we aim to build a broader portfolio of dependable products that simplify everyday living while maintaining our commitment to quality and reliability.”

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The brand’s initial range includes irons, blenders and electric kettles, bringing Vyna Electric into everyday household appliance categories. The company also plans to expand its portfolio with induction cooktops and air fryers, extending its offering across a wider range of household needs.

Building on its presence in consumer electricals, Vyna Electric aims to bring the same emphasis on quality, safety and reliability to its home appliances portfolio. The expansion reflects the brand’s ambition to address evolving consumer needs through practical products designed for everyday use.

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With this expansion, Vyna Electric is broadening its consumer offering while building on its established presence in lighting, switchgear and modular switches. Its planned entry into additional appliance categories will further extend the brand’s portfolio for Indian households.

About Vyna Electric

Vyna Electric is an FMEG brand offering solutions across LED Lighting, Modular Switches, Switchgear and Home Appliances, with a focus on dependable products designed for everyday use. Built around its philosophy of “Engineered for Life”, Vyna places emphasis on reliability, safety, and performance across its product portfolio. The brand is expanding its presence across markets in India with a growing portfolio designed to address the evolving needs of consumers, electricians, dealers and OEM partners.

For more details, please visit: https://www.vynaelectric.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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