VYYB AI launches VYYB SONIC, bringing AI-powered sensory intelligence to commercial spaces globally

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: VYYB AI Technologies Ltd, a UAE-founded venture headquartered at the DIFC Dubai AI Campus, has launched VYYB SONIC, an AI-powered background music platform designed to help commercial spaces adapt music to their surroundings. Founded by media and technology executive Nikhil Gandhi, the company is building a portfolio of AI solutions for physical commercial environments, beginning with music and extending to climate optimisation and contextual scenting.

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Gandhi brings 26 years of corporate leadership experience across organisations including TikTok, MX Player, The Walt Disney Company, Times Network and ARISE IIP. With VYYB AI, he is extending his entrepreneurial focus to the application of AI in physical environments, building from the UAE with a global market ambition.

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Inspired by the word ‘vibe’, VYYB AI is exploring how sensory intelligence can help businesses create customer experiences that reflect their brand and respond to changing needs. While commercial spaces use music, temperature and scent to shape the customer experience, these elements are often managed independently. The company aims to explore how AI can help businesses make their environments more responsive while simplifying day-to-day management.

VYYB SONIC is powered by Tringbox AI, the company’s proprietary AI music engine. The platform uses contextual inputs such as venue type, time of day, day of the week, weather and temperature to inform music selection, including characteristics such as tempo and energy. This approach is designed to move beyond static playlists, helping businesses adapt background music to different periods of the day while reducing the need for manual selection and switching.

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For businesses operating across multiple locations, VYYB SONIC offers centralised programming, scheduling and playback management through a single dashboard. The platform features a repertoire of more than one million tracks and can be accessed through web, Android and iOS, as well as commonly used devices such as phones, tablets, laptops and computers. It is designed to work with existing audio setups without requiring additional hardware.

VYYB AI is targeting commercial opportunities across the GCC and wider Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia, with a focus on retail, hospitality, fitness and wellness venues. Its product roadmap includes VYYB ATMOS, focused on intelligent climate optimisation, and VYYB AURA, focused on contextual scenting. Both products remain under development. Its longer-term vision, VYYB AMBIENCE, is to explore how sound, climate and scent could work together as part of a more connected approach to managing commercial environments. The wider technology roadmap also includes exploring applications of edge AI and computer vision in commercial spaces.

Nikhil Gandhi, Founder and CEO of VYYB AI Technologies Ltd, said, “VYYB AI is made in the UAE and built for the world. We are building from Dubai with a clear ambition to help commercial spaces become more responsive to their customers and more consistent with their brand. We begin with music through VYYB SONIC, using contextual AI to help businesses adapt music to their environments and simplify its management across venues, with each solution grounded in what operators can use in their own venues. Over time, we aim to explore how sound, climate and scent can work together to help businesses manage their physical environments more effectively.”

Businesses can request a demonstration of VYYB SONIC at vyybai.com/sonic or contact connect@vyybai.com.

About VYYB AI Technologies Ltd

VYYB AI Technologies Ltd is a UAE-founded AI venture headquartered at the DIFC Dubai AI Campus. Founded by Nikhil Gandhi, the company develops AI solutions for physical commercial environments, with a global market ambition. Its first offering, VYYB SONIC, is an AI-powered background music platform for commercial spaces, powered by Tringbox AI. VYYB ATMOS, focused on climate optimisation, and VYYB AURA, focused on contextual scenting, remain in development as part of the company’s longer-term vision for the VYYB AMBIENCE platform.

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