Vyzoxa Redefines AI Learning Through Practical AI Agent Development, Empowering Learners Worldwide to Build With Artificial Intelligence

VMPL

Amristar (Punjab) [India], September 22: Operated by NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd., Vyzoxa, an EdTech platform emerges with a Mission to Shape One Million AI Innovators by 2030. It combines industrial training, project-based structured learning internship, career pathway opportunities and integrated intelligent systems to help learners progress from understanding artificial intelligence to building functional AI agents.

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As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, professions and the global economy, Vyzoxa is emerging as a global EdTech ecosystem focused on defining capability of the AI era, enabling people to build with artificial intelligence, not merely use it.

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The platform is working towards a long-term mission to help shape more than one million AI innovators by 2030.

“Access to AI tools is expanding rapidly, but access alone does not create practical capability. Vyzoxa was created to help learners progress from curiosity to execution—from understanding what AI can do to developing intelligent systems of their own. Our mission is to make that progression structured, practical and globally accessible.”

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— Mansajan Singh, Founder, NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd.

From AI Awareness to Practical Capability

Learners worldwide now have unprecedented access to AI tools, courses and technical information. Yet many still lack a defined pathway for applying that knowledge, developing functional systems and demonstrating what they can build.

Vyzoxa addresses this gap through a focused progression: learn through AI-Agentic Industrial Training, apply through Project-Based Structured Learning Internship in AI Agent Development, and build and present a functional AI agent.

The pathway focuses on AI Agent Development, helping participants explore how large language models, APIs, tools, memory, data and multi-step workflows can work together to create intelligent agents for real-world applications.

Rather than treating artificial intelligence as a subject to be studied passively, Vyzoxa places structured learning, experimentation and practical execution at the centre of the experience.

A Structured Learning and Project Pathway

Participants begin with approximately two weeks of AI-Agentic Industrial Training delivered through recorded learning, daily task-based submissions and AI-guided support.

The training is designed to build an AI-agentic mindset while introducing how AI agents can interpret goals, reason through tasks, use tools and APIs, interact with information and execute multi-step workflows.

Participants who complete the training progress into a four-week Project-Based Structured Learning Internship in AI Agent Development, included within the learning pathway at no additional cost.

The project-based experience begins with development-environment setup, requirement analysis and project scoping. Participants then develop, refine and present a functional AI agent for evaluation, gaining experience in taking an idea from initial planning to working execution.

Powered by Vyzoxa Intelligent Systems

The pathway is supported by Vyzoxa Intelligent Systems, a suite of integrated AI-assisted capabilities designed to assist learners throughout training and project development:

* Vyzoxa AI Mentor provides concept clarification, learner guidance, task reviews and structured feedback.

* Vyzoxa AI Coder supports code generation, improvement, optimisation and development.

* Vyzoxa AI Engine provides access to AI models used to power participant projects.

By embedding these capabilities within the learning environment, Vyzoxa aims to reduce technical friction and help participants focus on understanding problems, designing solutions and developing functional AI-agent workflows.

“Our objective is to build a globally accessible ecosystem in which learning leads to application and application leads to measurable execution. The Vyzoxa pathway is being developed around structured delivery, transparent processes and meaningful learner outcomes. Participants should understand what they built, why it works and how it can be applied.”

— Gurjinder Singh, Managing Director, NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd.

Designed for a Global Community with Remote and Self-Paced Learning

Vyzoxa’s remote learning ecosystem is designed for eligible participants from India and international markets across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

It is intended for computer-science students, technology professionals, learners from other academic disciplines, non-technical professionals, career-focused individuals and aspiring innovators seeking practical exposure to AI-agent development.

The learning journey is remote and self-paced, allowing participants to learn alongside academic or professional commitments. The project-based experience provides a defined environment for development, refinement, presentation and evaluation.

Performance-Based Job and PPO Opportunities in India

For eligible participants enrolled from India, top performers may be shortlisted for a final interview based on the quality of their AI-agent project and project presentation.

Candidates who successfully complete the interview process may progress towards applicable Employment or Pre-Placement Offer opportunities aligned with AI-agent development.

These opportunities are strictly performance-based. Enrolment, participation or completion does not guarantee an interview, employment or a Pre-Placement Offer.

The learning pathway is available to eligible international participants, while Job/PPO opportunities currently apply only to participants enrolled from India.

Leadership

Mansajan Singh - Founder

Mansajan Singh is the Founder of NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd., the company operating Vyzoxa. His vision centres on building an accessible AI-driven ecosystem through which learners can progress from understanding artificial intelligence to creating practical AI-agent solutions.

Email: founder@ndfmbusinessworld.com

Gurjinder Singh - Managing Director

Gurjinder Singh is the Managing Director of NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd. He leads the strategic execution, structured operations and continued development of the Vyzoxa ecosystem, with a focus on transparent delivery, accountable processes and learner outcomes.

Email: md@ndfmbusinessworld.com

About Vyzoxa

Vyzoxa is an EdTech platform serving learners globally to learn AI Agent Development and is operated by NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd.

Its ecosystem combines AI-Agentic Industrial Training, Project-Based Structured Learning Internship, Career Pathway Opportunities, Practical AI-agent development learning and integrated intelligent systems. Vyzoxa is working towards its mission of helping shape more than one million AI innovators by 2030.

Official website: vyzoxa.com

Vyzoxa enquiries and support: support@vyzoxa.com

About NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd.

NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd. is the company behind Vyzoxa, providing the corporate governance and operational framework that support the platform’s delivery and continued development.

Company contact: contact@ndfmbusinessworld.com

Operational office: SCO 4, Blessings City, Airport Road, Amritsar – 143001, Punjab, India

Media Contact

Company Name: NDFM Business World Pvt. Ltd.

Contact Person: Mansajan Singh

Email: contact@ndfmbusinessworld.com

City: Amritsar

State: Punjab

Country: India

Website: https://vyzoxa.com/

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