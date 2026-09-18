WAGR Is Building the Next Generation of Pet Care in India - An Ecosystem Designed Around the Modern Indian Pet Parent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: WAGR is redefining how India experiences pet care. As pets become an increasingly integral part of families, pet parenting doesn’t stop at buying food and essentials. Today, it encompasses nutrition, grooming, exercise, training, wellness, healthcare and a constant stream of everyday questions and decisions. Yet these needs continue to be addressed across fragmented platforms and disconnected experiences.Identifying this gap at the core, WAGR brings together trusted products, AI-led guidance, pet-care services and personalised pet information in one place.

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While it has a growing portfolio of leading brands including Royal Canin, Pedigree, Whiskas, Sheba, Drools and Temptations, alongside emerging and specialised brands such as Bruni Boi, Cuddl, Cure By Design, Halalicious, Moe Puppy and Let’s Wag. Together, the portfolio spans food, treats, grooming, wellness, toys, accessories and everyday essentials for dogs and cats, products, however, are only one part of the journey.

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WAGR is being built around a simple belief: pet parents don’t experience pet care in categories – they experience it through everyday moments. A first-time pet parent may need to understand what to feed a puppy, how much exercise it needs or where to find a reliable groomer. An experienced pet parent may be looking for a trusted walker, trainer or boarding facility, while also trying to understand changing needs as their pet grows.

Addressing this Mr. Fredun Medhora, Director, WAGR, stated, “We don’t want WAGR to be another place where pet parents shop; we want it to become a companion they turn to. The opportunity is to bring together products, answers, trusted services and technology around the everyday reality of pet parenting. We are building for that future, even if it means taking bets the category has not taken before.”

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And this is where TOTO, WAGR’s AI-led pet-parenting companion, comes in. Designed to help pet parents navigate everyday questions around feeding, nutrition, activity, grooming, behaviour and general pet care, TOTO provides an accessible starting point for parents looking to make more informed decisions. For first-time pet parents especially, it aims to make the early stages of pet parenting less overwhelming by bringing guidance closer to where they are already discovering products and services. TOTO is intended for general pet-care guidance and does not provide veterinary diagnosis or treatment or replace professional veterinary advice.

The same thinking extends to WAGR’s Discover offering. The brand recognised that pet care does not end when a product is delivered home – the people who care for a pet are just as important as the products they use. Groomers play an important role in maintaining a pet’s hygiene and comfort, while regular walks contribute to activity, stimulation and overall wellbeing. Yet finding reliable professionals can often depend on scattered recommendations, local searches or word of mouth, making the process particularly challenging for new pet parents.

WAGR’s Discover feature brings groomers, walkers, trainers, boarding facilities, clinics and other pet-care providers onto the platform, helping pet parents find relevant services as their pets’ needs evolve. The addition reflects WAGR’s larger philosophy: if the platform is built around the pet parent, it cannot stop at what they buy. It also helps them navigate the people and services they trust with their pet’s care.

Alongside these experiences, WAGR’s Pet Profile brings important pet details, health information and records together, supporting a more personalised experience across product discovery, TOTO and services. Together, these offerings bring shopping, guidance, discovery and pet information into one connected ecosystem.

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