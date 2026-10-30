Walk4Dyslexia 2026: Brilliantly Dyslexic Joins a Collective Movement to Change How India Sees Dyslexia

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

To raise awareness about dyslexia and promote greater acceptance and inclusion, the ‘Walk4Dyslexia 2026’ was held at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on Sunday, October 25, as part of Dyslexia Awareness Month. The event was inaugurated by Shri Harsh Malhotra, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs, in the presence of Shri Tarun Vijay, former Member of Parliament. Hundreds of participants, including parents, educators, students, policymakers and young leaders, joined the initiative to show their support for individuals with dyslexia.

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Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, MD, JK Cement Ltd & former MP Tarun Vijay at the walk

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The initiative brought together Brilliantly Dyslexic, an initiative of JKC Foundation; Orkids Foundation; ChangeInkk Foundation; Soch Foundation; and Uttarakhand Dyslexia Association as organising partners. Among those present were Dr. Raghavpat Singhania and Mrs. Sonam Singhania, Founders of Brilliantly Dyslexic; Dr. Andleeb Jain and Meenakshi Sahni from the initiative; and Dr. Geet Oberoi, Founder of Orkids Foundation.

Dressed in red T-shirts and caps, participants walked along Kartavya Path carrying banners and placards promoting dyslexia awareness. The gathering highlighted the importance of recognising different learning needs and addressing misconceptions surrounding dyslexia.

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Addressing the gathering, Shri Harsh Malhotra emphasised the importance of early identification and timely support for children with dyslexia. He highlighted the role of parents, educators and institutions in recognising learning needs and providing appropriate guidance, noting that children with dyslexia can excel across fields when given the right support and equal opportunities.

Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, MD, JK Cement Ltd, highlighted the need to improve awareness among parents, teachers and corporates, noting that misconceptions about dyslexia continue to persist. He emphasised that dyslexia is not a disease and described it as a form of “out-of-the-box thinking”, underscoring the importance of recognising the strengths and potential of individuals with dyslexia.

The participating organisations collectively emphasised the need for an inclusive ecosystem that supports individuals with dyslexia across different stages of life, from school and higher education to the workplace. Their collaborative efforts aim to strengthen understanding, encourage acceptance and help individuals access the support and opportunities they need to realise their potential.

As part of the wider observance of Dyslexia Awareness Month, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate and the National War Memorial were illuminated in red, extending the message of dyslexia awareness beyond Kartavya Path. The illumination reinforced the importance of recognising learning differences and creating a society where individuals with dyslexia are supported in developing their abilities and pursuing their aspirations.

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