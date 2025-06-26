Walmart CEO McMillon meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The leadership of Walmart Inc led by its CEO Doug McMillon met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the US-based retail giant's growing partnership with India.

McMillon, on his second visit to India in less than 18 months, discussed Walmart’s growing partnership with India, the company said in a post on X. The team is on a two-day visit to the country.

The CEO discussed Walmart’s growing partnership with India, which includes Flipkart, PhonePe, Walmart Global Tech and Walmart Sourcing, in his meeting with Modi, which took place on Tuesday.

This is the fourth meeting between Prime Minister Modi and McMillon over the last few years. McMillon has visited India multiple times since becoming the CEO of the Bentonville-headquartered retail giant in 2014.

“Thank you, Honourable PM @narendramodi for a valuable meeting. We are excited by your vision and proud to support by partnering to achieve our $10b annual exports goal and investing in innovation through Flipkart & PhonePe. India remains central to our strategy,” said McMillon on Walmart Inc’s X account on Thursday.

Besides McMillon, Walmart board member Steuart Walton and Walmart International President and CEO Kath McLay were also there.

Steuart is from the Walton family, which founded Walmart. He is the grandson of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart.

This is the first time someone from the Walmart owner family Walton, is meeting the prime minister.

McLay is President and CEO, Walmart International, which operates outside the US markets in 18 countries, including India. Walmart has commitment to sourcing $10 billion worth of goods from the country.