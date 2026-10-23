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Home / Business / Walmond Group Launches Rajvanam This Festive Season: 31 Managed Wellness Farmhouses on 27 Acres in Alwar

Walmond Group Launches Rajvanam This Festive Season: 31 Managed Wellness Farmhouses on 27 Acres in Alwar

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PTI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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GOVINDGARH, ALWAR, RAJASTHAN | October 23, 2026: Walmond Group today announced the launch of Rajvanam, a private estate of 31 managed farmhouses on 27 acres of open green land at Govindgarh, Alwar. The project opens for investment this Navratri and is located just off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, about 90 minutes from Subhash Chowk, Gurugram.

Rajvanam is designed as a second home that is easy to own and easy to enjoy. More than 70% of the estate is kept green, with over 10,000 trees and plants, orchards with more than ten fruit varieties, walking and cycling tracks, and water bodies. Located away from industrial and mining zones and approximately 90 minutes from Gurugram, Rajvanam offers a markedly different environment from the city, with AQI levels of less than 30 alongside extensive green cover.

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Project highlight

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Farmhouses

1,800 to 3,025 sq yards, with 2 to 5 bedrooms.

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Gardens

Private gardens of 600 to 1,000 sq yards, plus an organic kitchen garden for every home, maintained by estate staff.

Clubhouse

25,000+ sq ft with a restaurant, café, swimming pool, gym, yoga centre, library, theatre, business centre and conference spaces.

Management

Resort-trained staff for housekeeping and maintenance, 24x7 security guards and CCTV across the gated community.

Rental option

A homestay and eco-tourism programme, operated by the Rajvanam team, lets owners earn from their farmhouse when they are away.

Wellness is part of the design of the estate rather than a scheduled activity. It is built around three ideas: living in harmony with nature, eating closer to nature, and enjoying the moments city life tends to miss.

“We did not want to build another house with a garden next to it,” said Gautam Arjun, MD, Rajvanam. “We wanted to create a place where wellness happens organically: walking among the trees in the morning, eating something freshly grown in your own garden, children playing outdoors until dusk.”

Rajvanam is also designed for owners who want to arrive and settle in without the usual upkeep of a second home. Produce from the estate’s gardens and orchards supplies the clubhouse restaurant, and the business centre allows owners to work from the estate when they extend their stay.

Location and connectivity

Rajvanam is about 90 minutes from Gurugram and two hours from Jaipur. The proposed Barvada exit on the expressway is expected to cut travel time further. The estate is also well placed for Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Mathura, Vrindavan, Agra, Ranthambore National Park and Sariska Tiger Reserve. According to the Rajvanam management, all property titles are clear, and project approvals are verified.

The first phase is limited to 31 farmhouses.

Private site visits are now open.

Email: life@rajvanam.com

About Walmond Group

Rajvanam is designed and operated by Walmond Constructions Private Limited, incorporated in Jaipur in 2016 and supported by the Walmond Group. The group works in real estate development and IT products and services, including VR, AR and AI. The team has delivered more than 100 acres of plotted development in Jaipur and is currently building over 125 acres on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Website: rajvanam.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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