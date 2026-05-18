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Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 18: India's eye care landscape is undergoing a significant transformation in recent times. Rising awareness about preventive eye health, routine screenings, and timely intervention has made ophthalmic care an increasingly important public health priority across the country. At the same time, a growing number of doctors and healthcare entrepreneurs are stepping forward to establish advanced eye care centres in underserved and remote regions, helping bridge long-standing gaps in accessibility and specialized treatment.

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Among the institutions leading such transformation in North-East India is Wangkhei Eye Hospital, which has emerged as one of the region's most trusted centres for comprehensive ophthalmic care. Since its inception, the hospital has treated more than 4 lakh patients and successfully performed over 5,000 eye surgeries, steadily establishing itself as a cornerstone of specialized eye care in the region.

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Launched in 2021 in Imphal, Manipur, Wangkhei Eye Hospital was founded at a time when access to advanced ophthalmic treatment in the state remained limited. Patients requiring specialized procedures often had to travel outside the state, leading to treatment delays, financial burden, and preventable complications. The hospital was established to address these challenges by delivering world-class eye care closer to home.

Today, the hospital is actively strengthening eye health awareness and accessibility through several outreach initiatives, including eye camps, screenings, and awareness programs in remote and underserved communities where quality eye care had remained neglected for decades.

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Journey of Wangkhei Eye Hospital: Transforming Eye Care in Manipur

At the heart of this initiative is Dr. Sarungbam Bobby, one of the leading women entrepreneurs of North-East India. Responding to the growing need for accessible ophthalmic care across Manipur, she first established Gunamani Eye Clinic with a patient-centric vision focused on reliable and affordable treatment.

With qualifications including MBBS, DNB in Ophthalmology, SRT Fellowship from Chennai, Glaucoma Fellowships, and international certifications from IACLE (Australia) and AAAM, Dr. Bobby further enhanced her expertise through advanced training at the Singapore National Eye Centre and clinical exposure in Singapore and Dubai. Her vision has been to bring global standards of eye care directly to local patients.

As patient demand and healthcare needs expanded, the initiative evolved into Wangkhei Eye Hospital -- a comprehensive, technology-enabled centre delivering advanced, timely, and high-quality ophthalmic services in Manipur.

Comprehensive Eye Care Services

Wangkhei Eye Hospital offers a complete spectrum of ophthalmic services, ranging from routine eye examinations to advanced surgeries and aesthetic procedures.

1. Ophthalmology Consultations

The hospital provides specialized consultations for:

* Cataract and refractive disorders

* Glaucoma

* Retinal and vitreous diseases

* Pediatric ophthalmology

* Corneal disorders

* Oculoplasty and external eye diseases

* Eye allergies and infections

* Emergency eye trauma management and surgeries

* Other eye-related problems

2. Advanced Surgical Procedures

The hospital performs a wide range of surgical interventions, including:

* Cataract Surgery (Phacoemulsification & SICS)

* Pterygium Excision with Graft

* Intravitreal Injections

* Glaucoma Surgery

* Chalazion Surgery

* Dacryocystectomy (DCT)

* Entropion and Ectropion Repair

* Pediatric Eye Surgeries

* Emergency Trauma Surgeries

In addition, the hospital provides comprehensive optometry services, advanced diagnostics, and non-surgical treatments, enabling an integrated and holistic approach to eye care.

3. Specialized Laser Procedures

Wangkhei Eye Hospital also offers advanced laser-based treatments such as:

* Green Laser Photocoagulation (Retinal Laser Treatment)

* YAG Laser Procedures for post-cataract cloudy vision correction

The hospital has further expanded into the field of aesthetic medicine, offering surgical correction of congenital eyelid deformities as well as cosmetic eyelid enhancement procedures.

Expanding Outreach and Preventive Eye Care

The hospital continues to intensify its outreach programs, community screenings, and preventive care campaigns aimed at promoting early diagnosis and timely intervention for vision-threatening conditions and other eye-related diseases.

Speaking about the hospital's mission, Dr. Sarungbam Bobby said:

"Our vision has always been to make world-class eye care accessible to every individual, regardless of their background. We believed it was important to create something meaningful for our people so that they no longer need to leave the state in search of quality eye treatment."

India's healthcare system continues to face major disparities in infrastructure and specialist availability, particularly in underserved regions. In this context, Wangkhei Eye Hospital stands as a strong example of how service-driven healthcare initiatives can transform access to specialized medical care.

Building on its current momentum, the hospital is now focused on expanding its clinical infrastructure, strengthening its medical team, and extending its reach to address unmet healthcare needs more efficiently and effectively.

About Wangkhei Eye Hospital

Wangkhei Eye Hospital is a dedicated centre of excellence in ophthalmic care based in Imphal, Manipur. The hospital is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable, and compassionate eye care services with a strong emphasis on clinical excellence and patient-centric treatment. Its comprehensive offerings range from routine eye examinations to advanced diagnostics, complex eye surgeries, and specialized ophthalmic care solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://wangkheieyehospital.com/

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