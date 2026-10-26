DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Want India-Netherlands trade to double as soon as possible: Dutch trade minister

Want India-Netherlands trade to double as soon as possible: Dutch trade minister

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:22 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

By Sahil Pandey

The Hague [Netherlands], October 26 (ANI): Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma has said he wants India-Netherlands trade to double as soon as possible, identifying semiconductor cooperation, port connectivity and green transport corridors as key areas for expanding bilateral economic ties.

Advertisement

Sjoerdsma said the potential for economic cooperation between the two countries was substantial and pointed to the semiconductor industry as an important driver of future growth.

Advertisement

“The potential is almost unlimited, and I would like to see it double as soon as possible,” he said.

Highlighting the Netherlands’ strength in semiconductor technology, the minister cited Dutch company ASML and its cooperation with India’s Tata group as an example of the opportunities emerging between the two countries.

Advertisement

He said the combination of India’s semiconductor ambitions and Dutch technological expertise could create a major new dimension in bilateral economic relations.

“We all know, looking at the tremendous potential within India when it comes to the semiconductor industry, if we look at the tremendous quality and innovation that we can provide, this partnership can be huge,” he said.

On strengthening logistics links, Sjoerdsma said the Netherlands was already engaged in intensive cooperation with several Indian ports, including through collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam.

He said both countries depended significantly on the movement of goods and would pursue opportunities to deepen port-to-port links and develop green transport corridors.

“Wherever we see the possibility to tie our ports to ports in India, to deepen our relationship, to ensure green corridors of transport, we will do so,” he said.

The minister added that concrete steps could follow Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s recent visit to the Port of Rotterdam.

Sjoerdsma also underlined the importance of political trust in expanding commercial engagement, saying relations between India and the Netherlands were at an all-time high.

He said he was pleased to meet Goyal and had accepted the Indian minister’s invitation to visit India in January next year.

“We’ll be happy to bring our companies to India again because we, just as your minister is bringing Indian companies to us, know that we stand to benefit from our relationship,” he said.

Sjoerdsma said Dutch innovation and Indian talent and skills offered a strong foundation for deeper cooperation across industries.

The two countries are seeking to expand economic engagement across technology, trade and logistics, alongside broader efforts to strengthen India-EU commercial ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts