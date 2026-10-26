Want India-Netherlands trade to double as soon as possible: Dutch trade minister

By Sahil Pandey

The Hague [Netherlands], October 26 (ANI): Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma has said he wants India-Netherlands trade to double as soon as possible, identifying semiconductor cooperation, port connectivity and green transport corridors as key areas for expanding bilateral economic ties.

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Sjoerdsma said the potential for economic cooperation between the two countries was substantial and pointed to the semiconductor industry as an important driver of future growth.

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“The potential is almost unlimited, and I would like to see it double as soon as possible,” he said.

Highlighting the Netherlands’ strength in semiconductor technology, the minister cited Dutch company ASML and its cooperation with India’s Tata group as an example of the opportunities emerging between the two countries.

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He said the combination of India’s semiconductor ambitions and Dutch technological expertise could create a major new dimension in bilateral economic relations.

“We all know, looking at the tremendous potential within India when it comes to the semiconductor industry, if we look at the tremendous quality and innovation that we can provide, this partnership can be huge,” he said.

On strengthening logistics links, Sjoerdsma said the Netherlands was already engaged in intensive cooperation with several Indian ports, including through collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam.

He said both countries depended significantly on the movement of goods and would pursue opportunities to deepen port-to-port links and develop green transport corridors.

“Wherever we see the possibility to tie our ports to ports in India, to deepen our relationship, to ensure green corridors of transport, we will do so,” he said.

The minister added that concrete steps could follow Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s recent visit to the Port of Rotterdam.

Sjoerdsma also underlined the importance of political trust in expanding commercial engagement, saying relations between India and the Netherlands were at an all-time high.

He said he was pleased to meet Goyal and had accepted the Indian minister’s invitation to visit India in January next year.

“We’ll be happy to bring our companies to India again because we, just as your minister is bringing Indian companies to us, know that we stand to benefit from our relationship,” he said.

Sjoerdsma said Dutch innovation and Indian talent and skills offered a strong foundation for deeper cooperation across industries.

The two countries are seeking to expand economic engagement across technology, trade and logistics, alongside broader efforts to strengthen India-EU commercial ties. (ANI)

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