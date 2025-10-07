WAPon Ushers in a New Era of Business Messaging with Zero Markup Fees and AI-Powered Solutions

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 7: In a world where conversations increasingly drive commerce, WAPon has emerged as a game-changing WhatsApp Business solution provider. Built on the official Meta WhatsApp Business API, the platform promises businesses of all sizes a smarter, faster, and more affordable way to engage customers. By eliminating markup fees, offering cutting-edge AI agents, and delivering an unmatched ecosystem of integrations, WAPon is setting a new benchmark in the business messaging industry.

Backed by its parent company, Benensa Tech Private Limited, a Gurgaon-based technology firm, WAPon enters the market with strong roots in transparency, compliance, and innovation. Recognized with ISO certification, StartUp India certification, and approval as a Meta Business Partner, WAPon is not just another SaaS player--it's a trusted ally for businesses looking to scale without hidden costs or complex onboarding.

A Visionary Approach to Business Messaging

The modern customer doesn't want long wait times, endless forms, or impersonal emails. They want quick, personalized, and human-like communication on the platforms they already use. WAPon delivers exactly that.

"Our mission is simple: empower businesses to sell more by talking less," said Divyansh Sajani, CEO of WAPon. "By combining AI, automation, and zero-markup pricing, we are building a platform that levels the playing field for every business--whether it's a solo entrepreneur or a multinational brand."

Divyansh's leadership is already drawing attention. With a foundation in computer applications from the Asian School of Business and advanced expertise in digital marketing from Hansraj College, he has blended technical precision with marketing instincts. Known for being quick to learn and adaptable in fast-paced environments, Divyansh brings a unique balance of innovation and discipline to WAPon. His commitment to ensuring consistent quality in everything he undertakes is steering the company toward ambitious growth.

What Makes WAPon Unique?

WAPon's strength lies in offering simplicity without compromise. The platform isn't just another messaging tool; it's a full-scale automation ecosystem.

1. Zero Markup Fees

Unlike most providers who inflate Meta's standard messaging costs, WAPon offers 100% transparent pricing. Businesses pay only what Meta charges, with no hidden fees or surprise bills. This clarity is winning over entrepreneurs who have grown wary of opaque SaaS models.

2. AI Agents for Every Business

Gone are the days when only big corporations could afford AI-driven customer support. WAPon democratizes this power by offering intelligent AI agents capable of handling FAQs, lead qualification, order tracking, and even personalized product recommendations.

3. Drag & Drop Chatbot Builder

WAPon eliminates the need for coding skills. Its visual chatbot builder allows users to create conversational flows with simple drag-and-drop tools--making it accessible even for small businesses without technical teams.

4. Plug-n-Play Integrations

With seamless connectivity to Shopify, WooCommerce, Salesforce, Zoho CRM, HubSpot, Calendly, Google Sheets, Razorpay, Odoo, IndiaMart, Klaviyo, and Zapier, WAPon ensures businesses don't need to reinvent their tech stack. These integrations let brands sync data, manage payments, recover abandoned carts, and run campaigns with minimal effort.

5. End-to-End Solutions for Multiple Industries

From real estate lead nurturing to restaurant table reservations, from banking & finance alerts to edtech student engagement, WAPon tailors its solutions across verticals. Travel agencies, salons, automotive dealers, and marketing firms are already exploring specialized use cases powered by WAPon's tools.

6. Data-Driven Insights

Upcoming features promise deeper analytics dashboards to help businesses track conversion rates, customer engagement, and revenue impact. For companies navigating digital growth, these insights will be invaluable.

Transparency at the Core

The SaaS industry often suffers from hidden charges and complex terms. WAPon challenges that norm by keeping its process 100% transparent. Every customer knows exactly what they are paying for, with no extra fees, no markups, and no lock-ins.

"Trust is our currency," said Sajani. "We want businesses to grow with us, not feel trapped by us. That's why we've built WAPon on honesty and openness."

Recognition and Compliance

WAPon's credibility is reinforced by certifications and approvals that matter:

- ISO Certification - ensuring international quality and data security standards.

- Meta Approved Partner - guaranteeing businesses that WAPon's tools are built on the official WhatsApp Business API.

- StartUp India Certified - highlighting its role in India's innovation-driven economy.

These distinctions give WAPon an edge in a crowded marketplace, assuring clients that they are working with a trusted, compliant, and future-ready platform.

Parent Company: Benensa Tech Private Limited

WAPon is the flagship product of Benensa Tech Private Limited, a technology-driven firm headquartered in Gurgaon, India. Benensa specializes in SaaS products that automate and optimize business operations. Alongside WAPon, Benensa also develops solutions like ExpertDID, a Meta Ads Experts platform.

By leveraging its broad expertise in SaaS development, automation, and digital marketing, Benensa is nurturing WAPon into becoming one of the most customer-centric business messaging platforms in Asia.

Industry Context and Market Opportunity

The timing of WAPon's entry couldn't be better. WhatsApp boasts over 500 million active users in India alone, making it the most popular communication app in the country. Businesses are already shifting to messaging-led commerce, where conversations replace traditional browsing and checkout processes.

Analysts predict that conversational commerce could generate billions in new revenue streams over the next decade, and WAPon's unique combination of AI, automation, and transparent pricing positions it to capture a significant share of this market.

Looking Ahead

WAPon isn't resting on its current achievements. The company has an ambitious roadmap that includes:

- Deeper AI personalization for hyper-targeted campaigns.

- Expanded multi-channel engagement across platforms beyond WhatsApp.

- Stronger analytics dashboards for ROI tracking.

- Global expansion to cater to SMEs and enterprises outside India.

A Message from the CEO

"We're not here to be just another API provider," said Sajani. "We're here to create a movement where technology is affordable, transparent, and powerful enough to serve every entrepreneur. WAPon is the bridge between businesses and the digital-first customers they want to reach."

About WAPon

WAPon is an AI-powered WhatsApp Business solution provider that helps companies transform customer engagement through automation, integrations, and transparent pricing. With unique features like Zero Markup Fees, AI Agents, Drag-and-Drop Chatbots, and Plug-n-Play Integrations, WAPon makes advanced digital tools accessible to all businesses. Certified by ISO and StartUp India, and officially approved by Meta, WAPon is built on trust, compliance, and innovation.

Parent Company: Benensa Tech Private Limited, Gurgaon, India.

CEO: Divyansh Sajani

