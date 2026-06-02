Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Reports 156% Revenue Growth in FY26; Returns to Profitability with PAT of INR 1.31 Crore

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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 2: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited (BSE: 539132), an integrated food and beverage platform focused on authentic Indian convenience foods across frozen foods, ready-to-eat meals, beverages, sauces, condiments and spices, today announced its Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, reporting a sharp acceleration in revenue, a return to profitability and a turnaround to positive EBITDA, supported by expanding distribution, improved operating leverage and disciplined cost execution.

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Result Summary -- Standalone Performance (FY26)

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- Revenue from Operations grew 156.23% YoY to ₹237.73 Crore (FY25: ₹92.78 Crore)

- EBITDA turned positive at ₹7.76 Crore, against a negative EBITDA of ₹5.66 Crore in FY25

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- EBITDA Margin improved to 3.23%

- Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹1.31 Crore -- a return to profitability from a loss of ₹13.69 Crore in FY25

- PAT Margin of 0.55%

Q4 FY26 Highlights

- Revenue from Operations of ₹40.45 Crore, up 3.35% YoY (Q4FY25: ₹39.14 Crore)

- EBITDA grew 73.16% YoY to ₹4.56 Crore

- EBITDA Margin expanded 455 bps YoY to 11.28% (Q4FY25: 6.73%)

- PAT rose sharply to ₹2.99 Crore from ₹0.68 Crore, with PAT Margin expanding 565 bps to 7.39% (from 1.74%)

Strategic & Industry Context

Wardwizard's FY26 performance reflects the scaling of its integrated, brand-led convenience-food platform. Revenue more than doubled during the year on the back of expanding distribution, stronger trading volumes and higher business activity across key domestic and international markets, while the simultaneous turnaround in EBITDA and PAT underscores improving operating leverage and disciplined cost management. The Company's flagship QuikShef brand -- spanning Ready-to-Eat meals, Frozen Foods, Sauces and Condiments -- continues to deepen its presence across modern retail and HORECA channels, supported by a growing export footprint across Europe, the CIS region and Africa.

The development comes against the backdrop of strong, sustained structural growth in the Indian packaged and convenience-food sector. Rising urbanisation, evolving consumer lifestyles, increasing out-of-home consumption and a rapidly growing Indian diaspora are driving durable demand for high-quality, authentic Indian convenience products. The global Ready-to-Eat and Frozen Foods market is estimated at approximately USD 190 billion, growing at a 7%-9% CAGR, while the global Sauces, Mayonnaise and Condiments market stands at approximately USD 183 billion, growing 5%-6% annually. India's food-processing sector is further supported by government policy, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for food processing, which incentivizes scale and export-oriented manufacturing. With certifications spanning FSSAI, BRCGS, HALAL, USFDA and FSSC 22000, Wardwizard is positioned as a beneficiary of this structural growth across both premium domestic and international markets.

Management Commentary

Mrs. Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson & Managing Director, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited, commented:

"FY26 marked a significant turnaround year for Wardwizard. Revenue from Operations grew 156.2% to ₹237.73 crore, while the Company returned to profitability with a Profit After Tax of ₹1.31 crore, compared to a loss of ₹13.69 crore in FY25. EBITDA turned positive at ₹7.76 crore from a negative ₹5.66 crore in the previous year, with EBITDA margin improving to 3.26%. This performance reflects stronger trading volumes, improved customer traction, better operating leverage and disciplined cost execution across our key markets.

Our flagship QuikShef brand -- spanning Ready-to-Eat, Frozen Foods and Sauces -- continues to gain strong traction across domestic retail and HORECA channels, while we steadily expand our international footprint across Europe, the CIS region and Africa, where demand for authentic Indian convenience foods is rising. We see a long and structural opportunity to scale as a credible, export-ready integrated food platform.

A key pillar of our growth strategy is the upcoming 88,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility at Bhor, Pune, with a capacity of 7,000 TPA for sauces, mayonnaise and condiments, alongside the planned expansion of our Por, Vadodara facility from 5 TPD to 15 TPD. Backed by these investments, we are targeting a three-year revenue CAGR of 25% and an EBITDA margin of 12-15%, and remain confident in the long-term growth trajectory of the business."

Growth Outlook

Management remains focused on:

- Commissioning the 88,000 sq. ft. Bhor, Pune facility with 7,000 TPA capacity for sauces, mayonnaise and condiments

- Expanding the Por, Vadodara facility from 5 TPD to 15 TPD to strengthen manufacturing and fulfilment capability

- Scaling the flagship QuikShef brand across domestic retail and HORECA channels

- Deepening the international footprint across Europe, the CIS region and Africa

- Optimizing product mix and operating leverage to expand margins toward the targeted 12-15% range

- Pursuing a disciplined three-year revenue CAGR target of 25% with sustainable, scalable growth

About Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited (BSE: 539132) traces its roots to 1953 and today operates as a modern, integrated convenience food and beverage platform bringing authentic Indian flavours to consumers across India and the world. The Company delivers its products through two flagship brands -- QuikShef, spanning Ready-to-Eat meals, Frozen Foods, Sauces and Condiments, and WOL, covering energy drinks and beverages -- serving retail, HORECA and institutional channels across 15+ States and Union Territories in India and 5+ international markets including the USA, UAE, Europe, the CIS region and Africa. Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the Company's manufacturing is anchored at its flagship facility in Por, Vadodara, with specialised retort processing and IQF technology, alongside an upcoming dedicated facility at Bhor, Pune spanning 88,000 sq. ft. with 7,000 TPA capacity for sauces and condiments. The Company holds certifications including FSSAI, BRCGS, HALAL, USFDA and FSSC 22000.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local market developments, regulatory changes and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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