Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Swings to Profit as Q1 FY27 Revenue Climbs 29%

VMPL

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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 19: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited, an integrated convenience food and beverage platform bringing authentic Indian flavours to consumers across India and the world, returned to profitability in the June quarter while significantly expanding its operating margins, supported by stronger traction across its branded product portfolio and improving performance across domestic and export markets.

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The company reported Total Income of ₹17.65 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, registering a growth of approximately 32.2% over ₹13.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from Operations grew 29.0% year-on-year to ₹17.03 crore. Profit After Tax stood at ₹1.31 crore, compared with a loss of ₹1.70 crore in Q1 FY26, resulting in a PAT margin of 7.69%.

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EBITDA increased sharply to ₹3.39 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 19.90% from 2.78% in Q1 FY26. The improvement was supported by a better product mix, improved operating leverage and disciplined cost management across the company's retail and HORECA channels.

The Q1 FY27 performance builds on the operational improvement delivered during FY26, when the company reported Total Income of ₹239.98 crore. During the quarter, the Food Commodities segment scaled up on steady demand and improved realisations, while the company's branded QuikShef and WOL product lines continued to gain traction.

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QuikShef spans ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods, sauces and condiments, while WOL covers energy drinks and beverages. Both brands strengthened their presence across domestic retail and HORECA channels during the quarter, alongside continued expansion into export markets including the USA, Canada, UAE, Bahrain and Australia.

Strategic Significance

The quarter's performance reflects improving earnings quality alongside revenue growth. Profitability growth outpaced revenue growth, supported by operating leverage, product mix improvement and disciplined cost management. The expansion in margins across retail and HORECA channels also indicates increasing scalability within the company's operating model.

The company's continued export push across the USA, Canada, UAE, Bahrain and Australia, together with its established certification base, provides a platform for further international expansion. Management is also focused on deepening the company's presence across Europe, the CIS region and Africa, providing opportunities to diversify its market footprint over the medium to long term.

Industry Opportunity

India's food processing industry is witnessing strong structural growth, with the market valued at approximately US$354.5 billion in 2024 and projected to reach US$700 billion by 2030, implying a CAGR of around 12%. The sector contributes nearly 32% of India's overall food market, around 7.9% of manufacturing GVA and 8% of agriculture GVA, while accounting for approximately 13% of India's exports.

Globally, the ready-to-eat and frozen foods market is estimated at approximately US$190 billion, growing at 7-9% CAGR, while the sauces, mayonnaise and condiments market is estimated at around US$183 billion, growing at 5-6% annually. India's processed food exports stood at approximately US$10.09 billion in FY25, while the share of processed food in India's agri-food exports increased to 20.4% in FY25, up from 13.7% in FY15. Government support through the ₹10,900 crore PLI scheme for food processing is further supporting manufacturing scale, value addition and global brand development.

Sources: IBEF - Food Processing Industry Report (Feb 2026); Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI); Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mrs. Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson and Managing Director, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited, said: "We have started FY27 on a strong note, with Revenue from Operations for Q1 FY27 growing 29.0% year-on-year to ₹17.03 crore, taking Total Income for the quarter to ₹17.65 crore. The growth was broad-based, supported by sustained traction across our retail and HORECA channels. Profitability also saw a marked improvement during the quarter, with EBITDA increasing sharply to ₹3.39 crore, reflecting the benefits of an improving product mix, better operating leverage and disciplined cost management. The broader convenience food and processed food markets continue to present attractive long-term opportunities, supported by changing consumer preferences, increasing demand for convenient food formats and the growing global acceptance of Indian flavours. Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening our brands, expanding our domestic and international presence and building a scalable food and beverage platform. Our medium-term priorities include deepening our presence across Europe, the CIS region and Africa while maintaining disciplined execution and continuing to improve the quality and sustainability of our earnings."

Growth Outlook

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages is reiterating its medium-term targets of 25% revenue CAGR and a 12-15% EBITDA margin, alongside plans to deepen its footprint across Europe, the CIS region and Africa.

The company's strategy remains focused on strengthening its branded portfolio, expanding across retail and HORECA channels, increasing its international market presence and leveraging its integrated manufacturing capabilities to support scalable growth.

About the Company

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Limited is an integrated food and beverage company with a 70+ year food manufacturing legacy, focused on authentic Indian convenience foods across ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods, beverages, sauces, condiments and spices. The company operates through its flagship brands QuikShef and WOL, serving retail, HORECA and export markets, with a portfolio spanning 30+ ready-to-eat variants, 150+ frozen food variants and 18 spice variants.

Its manufacturing platform includes the Por, Vadodara facility with 1,500 TPA capacity for ready-to-eat and frozen foods, supported by retort processing and IQF technology. With a presence across 13 states/UTs and 5+ international markets, including the USA, Canada, UAE, Bahrain and Australia, the company is now focused on expanding its global footprint across Europe, the CIS region and Africa.

Wardwizard's growth strategy is centred on scaling manufacturing, strengthening its branded portfolio, expanding retail and HORECA distribution, and increasing exports. Its capabilities are supported by certifications including FSSAI, BRCGS, HALAL, USFDA and FSSC 22000, positioning the company to address both domestic demand and regulated international markets.

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