Warivo Electric Accelerates Expansion Plans with New EV Portfolio and Dealer Network Growth

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 26: Warivo Electric’s latest dealer meet felt less like a routine product event and more like the kind of gathering where a company quietly signals that it is preparing for a bigger league. More than 350 dealers from 19 states travelled to attend the event on 16th May 2026, where the company introduced four upcoming electric scooters: CRX High Speed, Majesty, Panzer, and Edge Sports. The atmosphere inside the venue carried equal parts excitement, curiosity, and business calculation. Dealers were not just looking at new launches; they were trying to understand where the brand sees itself over the next few years in India’s increasingly crowded EV market.

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The Biggest Attraction: CRX High Speed The biggest crowd naturally formed around the CRX High Speed. Even before the official presentation ended, dealers had already gathered around the scooter, checking the seating comfort, inspecting the design details, and discussing its positioning in the premium category. The scooter comes with a 75 km/h top speed, a TFT display, 42-liter boot space, and a long 830 mm seat aimed at improving comfort for daily riders.

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What worked in its favour instantly was that it did not look built only for specification sheets. The design carried a sharper and more mature identity compared to many scooters currently fighting for attention in the market. Several dealers present at the event privately admitted they see stronger demand now for EVs that feel aspirational rather than merely economical.

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That shift in customer thinking was a recurring conversation throughout the day. A few years ago, buyers entering the EV category mainly asked about range and pricing. Dealers now say customers walk in asking about styling, technology, comfort, and whether the product “feels premium enough” to replace their petrol scooter entirely. Warivo Electric appears to be responding directly to that shift.

Majesty, Panzer and Edge Sports Expand the Portfolio Majesty and Panzer, the other two major launches of the evening, took a different route. Instead of sporty positioning, both scooters leaned heavily toward practicality, durability, and stronger road presence. Dealers from smaller cities seemed especially optimistic about these models, pointing out that reliability and sturdier construction still influence purchase decisions heavily outside metro markets.

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Edge Sports, meanwhile, was clearly aimed at younger buyers a scooter built more around styling and everyday urban usage.

Beyond Product Launches: A Larger Business Push But the launches were only one part of the larger picture.

Behind the stage presentations and product reveals, the event also carried an unmistakable business message: Warivo Electric is now pushing aggressively toward expansion.

Executives spent considerable time discussing dealership growth, service reach, and future manufacturing plans with partners attending the meet. The company intends to expand deeper into both urban and regional markets, while simultaneously strengthening after-sales infrastructure, an area that has become increasingly important as the EV sector matures.

One announcement that drew serious attention from dealers was the company’s plan to establish an in-house lithium battery manufacturing facility.

In India’s EV business today, battery sourcing has become one of the biggest long-term concerns for manufacturers. Delays, dependency on suppliers, and pricing fluctuations continue to affect operations across the industry. Dealers present at the event viewed Warivo’s localisation plans as a sign that the company is trying to build stronger operational control before scaling further.

The company also confirmed that work is underway on a metal-body electric scooter, which is expected to focus on durability and premium positioning.

Leadership Commentary Speaking during the event, Chief Marketing Officer Yuvraj Garg said Warivo Electric recorded 2.5x growth during the previous financial year and is now targeting 500 dealerships across India.

“Warivo Electric has witnessed an impressive 2.5x growth in the last financial year, reflecting the strong trust and confidence our dealers and customers have shown in the brand. With an aggressive expansion strategy in place, we are now targeting 500 dealerships across India in the current financial year,” he said.

He added that the newly unveiled lineup is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the Indian EV market over the coming months.

Industry Outlook What stood out most during the gathering, however, was not only the scale of the event but the confidence among the dealer network itself. Conversations throughout the venue suggested that the market has moved beyond asking whether electric vehicles are the future. For most businesses present there, that debate already feels over.

The real question now is which brands will survive the next phase when competition becomes sharper, margins tighter, and customers more demanding.

Warivo Electric, at least for now, appears determined to ensure it remains part of that conversation.

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