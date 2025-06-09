DT
Home / Business / Warner Bros Discovery to split into two companies, dividing cable, streaming services

The split is expected to be completed by the middle of next year
AP
New York, Updated At : 07:43 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
Photo: iStock
Warner Bros Discovery will split into two public companies by next year, calving off its cable operations from its streaming service.

Warner Bros Discovery said on Monday that Streaming & Studios will include Warner Bros Television, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, as well as their film and television libraries.

The Global Networks company will include CNN, TNT Sports in the US, and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav will serve as CEO of Streaming & Studios. Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer of Warner Bros Discovery, will serve as CEO of Global Networks. Both will continue in their current roles until the separation.

The split is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

